New York Tech Research Team Secures $1.8M NIH Grant to Investigate Vascular Decalcification as Heart Disease Treatment

The team will use mouse and computer models to investigate whether vascular calcification contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and, if so, whether a decalcification treatment can correct and prevent it.

"Our overarching goal is to gain a better understanding of how calcification impacts the onset, progression, and treatment of atherosclerosis," said Savinova, who also received a 2018 NIH grant to examine vascular calcification in chronic kidney disease. "We believe calcification is a risk factor for atherosclerosis and one that can be corrected. By inhibiting vascular calcification caused by overactive phosphatase, we may be able to provide a therapy for atherosclerosis."

Savinova's team has collected data that suggests the enzyme phosphatase is responsible for vascular calcification. Their research shows that when a surplus of phosphatase exists in combination with high lipid levels, lipids are retained in the blood vessels, accelerating vessel hardening. Consequently, if the overactive gene responsible for the surplus can be "turned down," preventing its ability to cause calcification, atherosclerosis may also be treated.

Computational models will map the blood flow impact of increased calcification in mice with high lipid levels. After administering an inhibitor to mitigate excess enzyme activity, the team will monitor for reduced arterial stress. If their approach is successful, it could also prevent harmful changes in the area of the heart containing the aortic valve, which is critical for proper circulation.

Other New York Tech contributors include Dorinamaria Carka, Ph.D., assistant professor of mechanical engineering, who will lead computer simulations studies on blood flow dynamics, Brian Beatty, Ph.D., associate professor of anatomy, and Maria Plummer, M.D., pathologist and associate professor of clinical specialties. Jose Luis Millan, Ph.D., human genetics professor at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, is also involved.

The NIH, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is the largest biomedical research agency in the world. The grant was supported by the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute under Award Number R01HL149864. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

