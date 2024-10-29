New York Times Best Selling Author Deepak Chopra MD., launches a new game experience of abundance at the United Nations

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Deepak Chopra MD Graticube: The Game of Abundance (Andrews McMeel) launches today during the Games and SDG Summit at the United Nations.

New York Deepak Chopra MD, author of 97 books, is launching his first game experience co-created with game designers Sam Sokol and Terry Torok. Inspired by Chopra's bestselling book Abundance, The Inner Path to Wealth, the in-person Game of Abundance connects people on a deeper level and serves as a portal to DigitalDeepak.ai.

Graticube: The Game of Abundance will debut at the Games and SDG Summit, hosted by Games for Change. This unique event brings together video game industry professionals and representatives from UN programs, foundations, and nonprofits to explore how gaming can advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Games for Change is a global nonprofit that promotes games and immersive experiences for social impact, learning, and innovative media.

Graticube: The Game of Abundance, also known as the A-Game, is played with time/space dice as well as "curiosity," "gratitude" and "story" cards that invite players on a journey to learn more about each other and the powerful characteristics of abundance.

According to Chopra, "The A-Game is for leaders, lovers, friends, and perfect strangers to experience playful conversation that bring people closer through the power of story."

Game creators Sam Sokol and Terry Torok collectively have decades of experience in the development of eSports and gamified learning. "The game was developed and tested over several years with all age groups, families and business teams," Sokol stated. "We also worked with international college students to assure that Graticube was a sure-fire hit and created fast and fun connections".

"The feedback affirms the transformative nature of the game, turning perfect strangers into fast friends, and friends into fun and meaningful relationships," according to Torok. "It's the perfect gift of love, curiosity and adventure." Torok continued, "For the United Nations, the play experience includes custom cards aligned to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, so that players can take further action to support those goals."

"Creating connections is a core value at Andrews McMeel, and we are proud to facilitate and enhance this essential aspect of humanity with the publication of Graticube," said Kirsty Melville, chief executive officer, president, and publisher at Andrews McMeel. "The commitment by Deepak Chopra, Sam Sokol, and Terry Torok to create this valuable – and enjoyable – experience to strengthen connections is evident in every feature of the game."

Graticube, The Game of Abundance (Andrews McMeel) is distributed by Simon & Schuster, available now for pre-order, and upon its release November 19, 2024, available wherever books are sold.

For more information about the game, contact Daniela Bone, [email protected]. Register for an online play session with the game creators here.

About Andrews McMeel

Founded in 1970, Andrews McMeel is the world's largest independently owned feature syndicate and a publishing industry leader. Distinguished by a creator-first approach and the uncanny ability to tap into the zeitgeist of popular culture, Andrews McMeel specializes in comics, illustrated humor and inspirational content, with a remarkable roster of talent across syndication, book, calendar and greeting card publishing, digital consumer experiences and entertainment licensing, including dozens of New York Times best-selling authors and Pulitzer Prize-, Reuben Award- and Emmy Award-winning creators.

