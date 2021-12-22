New York Times Bestselling Artist Marty Noble Launches First Gallery Collection Online and Enlists Immersive StraxAR™ Technology to Deepen Fan Engagement

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundbreaking artist Marty Noble, whose compelling career has energized the art world for over three decades, is announcing the launch of "The Marty Noble Collection" - a collection of her work that will be complemented with augmented reality (AR) content developed in partnership with StraxAR™, an application that allows users to unlock immersive, behind-the-scenes storytelling - all now accessible through a simple phone or device scan. Noble's visual artistry and AR content can be found at: martynoblecollection.com with a stunning collection of limited edition prints and beautiful licensed products featuring her art, each of which is enabled with ever-changing augmented reality content from Marty.

Butterfly Maiden by Marty Noble Butterfly and Irises by Marty Noble

Born into a family of artists – all four of her grandparents met at the Cleveland School of Art in the early 1900s – Noble evolved into a phenomenal number of dimensions as an artist. Earlier, she became fascinated with Batik and today, is recognized globally for her wide array of artistry including: eye-catching illustrations, posters, book covers, children's books, activity books, calendars, photographs, and, for the past 15 years, digital art. Thanks to StraxAR, fans visiting her site can quickly and easily unlock immersive content in which the artist shares insights, anecdotes and biographical information about each artistic endeavor.

The fusion of her visual art and her StraxAR content creates heightened engagement among the participants. Fans and students of her work can quickly and easily scan any designated image in her collection, whether it is a framed print or a throw pillow, and unlock immersive content in which the artist shares insights, anecdotes and biographical information about each artistic endeavor, then be automatically redirected to additional locations for even deeper immersion into that subject or work.

Diane Teitel Rubins, Editor at Dover Publications in New York, said, "Dover Publications has had the pleasure of working with the incredibly talented Marty Noble for over 25 years! We're proud to feature her stunning illustrations in over a hundred of our titles that include everything from our sophisticated adult coloring and how-to-draw books to our beautiful collections of sticker art and temporary tattoos. Marty's love of nature and interest in exploring other cultures, combined with her sheer creativity and enormous attention to detail, make her original art a joy to behold."

Marty Noble added, "I have been able to spend my career capturing the unlimited wonder the world has to offer and sharing my work in so many ways". "This new collection is exciting for me on many levels, and as an artist – working with additional new mediums like augmented reality and digital worlds opens new doors of artistic expression and communication we couldn't imagine just a few short years ago."

"Working with Marty and her team on this project has been a wonderful experience," said Annie Trimboli, Digital Media Coordinator for Strax Networks. "We are delighted to make Marty's art available to her fans in so many new ways, her creativity is truly unlimited."

Established in late 2019, StraxAR brings the digital world together with the physical world of education, art, entertainment, and retail (to name a few) by augmenting digital content onto a physical object or image in any category. For an educator, an artist, a brand, or any marketer, the engagement, retention, and promotional opportunities via "straxing" offer a direct, immediate and meaningful connection with students, consumers, and fans worldwide. As students and consumers tap in to a more connected, immersive and engaging learning experience, the powerful combination of mobile technology and AR creates truly unlimited potential for improving engagement outcomes and understanding."

Eric Singleton, Strax Networks CEO and co-founder added, "Marty's incredible gift for visual storytelling can only be enhanced by bringing art lovers even closer to learning – from Marty herself – how she approached and was inspired by each of her subjects. Visual artistry is one of the many disciplines that can heighten engagement of fans with a simple scan of the StraxAR app and we are honored to partner with an icon of the art world to bring art aficionados even closer to their favorite Noble prints, watercolors, illustrations or any of her celebrated works."

Strax Networks Inc .

Strax Networks Inc. and StraxAR™ is a leader in Augmented Reality and applies its patented technology to bring the physical and digital world together for artists, educators, brands and their audiences, creating immersive engagement and learning. Augmented Reality now has a proven platform on which to build - StraxAR™ is the only Augmented Reality platform currently capable for mass adoption of large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com.

For All Media Inquiries:

Strax Networks Inc.

Will Peter

[email protected]

Phone: 917-647-7988

SOURCE Strax Networks Inc.