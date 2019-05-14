New York Times Bestselling Author and Entrepreneur Craig Hall Releases New Book on State of Startups in America

"When I started my business in the late 1960s, there was a fairly anti-capitalist and anti-business attitude throughout the U.S. Yet at the same time, it never occurred to me that, at 18 years old, I couldn't start a business of my own. That was one of my rights as an American citizen," said Hall. "Today's entrepreneurial climate is just the opposite. Despite the fact that entrepreneurship is more popular and praised than ever, entrepreneurs pursuing their version of the American Dream are burdened with overbearing regulations, lack of access to capital, unprecedented student debt, widespread industry consolidation and public policies that favor big businesses over new startups. I wrote this book because I believe we must address these obstacles to resurrect the American Dream for all citizens."

In addition to the book's publication, Hall has also committed to donate all royalties from the sale of BOOM to the Bridge the Gap program, through which the Craig and Kathryn Hall Foundation supports innovative programs that serve and fund entrepreneurs who have been underserved by traditional capital markets, particularly women, people of color, veterans, or rural residents. Hall has already committed $1 million from his foundation for the Bridge the Gap program to support these entrepreneurs.

Daniel Lubetzky, Founder and CEO of KIND Snacks, shares in his endorsement of BOOM that, "As an immigrant and an entrepreneur, I don't take for granted the unique opportunity that this country has provided me, so the decline in entrepreneurship in a majority of the U.S. that Craig describes in BOOM is alarming. Luckily, he applies his expertise to provide detailed solutions to restore the entrepreneurial opportunity for all Americans."

BOOM: Bridging the Opportunity Gap to Reignite Startups

By Craig Hall, Foreword by Mark Zandi, PhD, Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics

Publisher: Savio Republic; Hardcover; ISBN-10: 164293108X; ISBN-13: 978-1642931082

Price: $26.00; Publication Date: May 2019;

Website: www.reignitestartups.com

About Craig Hall

Craig Hall is a Dallas-based entrepreneur, civic leader, New York Times bestselling author and philanthropist. He formed HALL Group in 1968, moving the company to Dallas in 1980. Today, the company controls billions of dollars in assets and is made up of several subsidiary brands, with interests ranging from real estate development, ownership and management to financial lending and HALL Wines and other winery operations. Hall actively supports entrepreneurs and startups and together with his wife, former U.S. Ambassador Kathryn Hall, funded the Fulbright Kathryn and Craig Hall Distinguished Chair for Entrepreneurship in Eastern Europe. Hall also founded the Dallas Regional Office of NFTE (Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship). Hall has received a number of awards and honors, including being named a lifetime member of the Horatio Alger Association for Distinguished Americans in 2007. Most recently, Craig and Kathryn were co-awarded the 2017 Master Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Southwest Region from the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year program.

