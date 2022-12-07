New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Renee Jones Hosts Historic Readers Take Denver Event

Grand Hyatt Denver

1750 Welton St, Denver, CO 80202

March 30-April 2, 2023

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Come help New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Renee Jones and over two hundred bestselling authors for signings, in their endeavor to donate big to Julie's Friends, a charity to help sick animals. Fun, food, and drinks, come to you in the form of a true Hollywood event for Lisa's new TV show The Secret Life of Amy Bensen, an event hosted by Tosca Musk and Passionflix. There will also be a private wine tasting, two massive book signings, a margarita event with T.L. Swan, a movie showing with Sylvia Day for Afterburn/Aftershock, and so much more. Just some of the many authors attending include bestselling thriller writers Robert Dugoni, Kendra Elliot, and Melinda Leigh, as well as bestselling romance authors Kristen Ashley, Sylvia Day, and Laurelin Paige.

The convention kicks off with a welcome party Thursday Night hosted by bestselling author Skye Warren and ends Sunday morning with a VooDoo Donut party with bestselling authors Sylvia Day and T.L. Swan. Tracy Wolff will be present to talk about her huge new Universal Studio deal for her vampire series. The next Twilight anyone? And don't forget the Friday night Vampire Ball with the romance authors while the thriller authors host a Casino Night.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction taking place throughout the event, benefitting Julie's Friends, with prizes that included signed memorabilia for Denver's hottest sports teams, and of course, your favorite authors.

Come join us for fun, laughter, and memories that last a lifetime, all to help the gentle and kind souls of animals in need. March 30th to April 2nd at the Grand Hyatt in the historically hip downtown area of Denver. Register at readerstakedenver.com now before tickets run out!

