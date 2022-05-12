New York Times Bestselling Author Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Future-of-Work Analyst Jonathan Roberts to Headline isolved Connect 2022

Conversations on Business Disruption Take the Main Stage to Better Improve Business Inclusivity, Innovation and Impact



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its most-attended isolved Connect in 2021 and amid a 11-city customer roadshow series, isolved has announced its lineup of guest keynote speakers for the annual in-person educational event. Held in Nashville Sept. 6-8, hundreds of customers and partners will hear from two-time New York Times bestselling author, podcast host and culture critic Luvvie Ajayi Jones as well as Jonathan Roberts, a future-of-work and wellness analyst at Forrester.

"It's a transformative time for employees and for employers, and we wanted keynote speakers who would reflect the need to not just rethink employee experience (EX) but also re-think how companies support an employee's whole self," said Lina Tonk, Senior Vice President of Marketing at isolved. "As we go coast to coast with our customer roadshow series, we're hearing time and again that our customers want to transform their employee experience and that employee development and wellness top their list of what they want to learn more about. This year's keynote speakers at isolved Connect will challenge business leaders with how they engage and encourage employees to bring their best selves to their companies and communities."

With humor and honesty, Ajayi Jones will walk attendees through what they must get right within themselves before they can do the things that scare them. Ajayi Jones will inspire isolved customers and partners on how to use their voice for good in their companies and communities.

The need for disruption within human capital management (HCM) has never been greater with recruiting and retention challenges plaguing every size and type of business. Roberts, a renowned thought leader in employee wellbeing, will approach business disruption from the intersection of trust, training and technology to mitigate the impact of the Great Resignation and maximize recruiting and retention. By focusing on health and wellness, leadership, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI&B), Roberts helps organizations bridge the gap between doing well and doing good for the future of work at their company.

Human resources leaders want to elevate their EX initiatives. When 500 HR leaders were asked why EX has become a broader company initiative, the top answer (57 percent) was "we're concerned about employee wellness." With 49 percent indicating their companies have been impacted by the Great Resignation, the time is now to discuss how businesses can better connect with employees and make their companies somewhere people want to work while reimagining what their EX offers.

isolved Connect will approach how to transform EX across employing, enabling and empowering a workforce. The guest keynotes will be complemented with three days of networking opportunities, 70-plus learning sessions including intensive workshops and training and countless insights that will make an immediate impact on how attendees can approach their employee experience.

isolved customers and partners can register for Connect at isolvedconnect.com.

