New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards

This year's honorees:

Sulzberger will receive the ICFJ Founders Award for Excellence in Journalism for a lifetime commitment to the highest professional standards. During a quarter-century as The New York Times publisher, he steered the paper through turbulent times and shaped it into a digital powerhouse for domestic and international news. Sulzberger was publisher of The New York Times from 1992 until January 2018 . He has served as chairman since 1997. During his 25 years as publisher, he led the paper's transformation into a multiplatform juggernaut with 3.5 million paid subscribers, including 2.5 million digital customers. Under his leadership, the Times invested in high-quality reporting, international coverage and newsroom innovation while many newsrooms cut back. The Times won 61 Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure.





Two courageous digital news pioneers will receive the Knight International Journalism Award, which is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation:

Maria Ressa , an intrepid editor and media innovator, has shed light on the Philippine government's bloody war on drugs and on thousands of extrajudicial killings. A longtime CNN correspondent, Ressa founded the popular website Rappler in 2012. The news site is at the forefront of investigative reporting in the Philippines . It was an early platform for media innovation, such as social media and crowdsourcing for news distribution. In response to Rappler's reporting, President Rodrigo Duterte and his government have targeted the news site, making it a major focus of its attack on press freedom.





CNN lead political anchor Wolf Blitzer will be master of ceremonies at the ICFJ awards gala – Washington, D.C.'s top international journalism event.

