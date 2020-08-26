New York Tri-State Area Dunkin's Are Getting Fans Running Again with a FREE Small Iced Coffee with Any Purchase on Wednesday, September 9 from 12:00-6:00 pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is excited to officially welcome New York Tri-State area guests to kick off their post Labor Day routine with Dunkin's delicious fall menu and a limited-time offer sure to get, and keep, them running. On Wednesday, September 9 only, Dunkin' restaurants throughout the Tri-State area* will exclusively offer all guests one free Small Iced Coffee with any purchase as a way to say thank you, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EDT.

For a contactless experience, guests can enjoy the free Small Iced Coffee offer and other sips and snacks from Dunkin's fall lineup through On-The-Go-Mobile-Ordering, allowing guests to order and pay ahead through the Dunkin' app, for a quick grab and go experience in-store. The offer is also available via drive-thru, carry-out and curbside pick-up for one day only at Tri-State area restaurants.

In addition to the market-wide offer, Dunkin' is welcoming guests back with simultaneous ribbon cutting ceremonies at all franchised restaurants market-wide on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. For added celebration, eight participating locations will have local dignitaries, iconic radio hosts and Metro New York native celebrities in attendance to commemorate the day. All events will follow applicable health and safety protocols mandated by local jurisdictions, including mandatory mask usage.

"Our local communities and neighborhoods were the hardest hit during this pandemic, but what has been truly inspiring is the perseverance and spirit we've seen over the past several months that makes the Tri-State area such a special place to live and for our franchisees to operate," said Katie Silvio, Dunkin' Brands Integrated Marketing Manager in Metro New York. "Every day is just a little better with coffee, so this offer is an opportunity for us to say thank you to everyone who has kept us running, with a nod to new fall routines and brighter days ahead."

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants in the Metro New York area remain open and continue to put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. With the ongoing focus on the safety of guests and restaurant employees, Dunkin' restaurants are currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*NY Tri-State area includes franchised restaurants in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

