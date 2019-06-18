New York World Wine & Spirits Competition Now Accepting 2019 Entries

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now officially open for the 9th annual New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC), taking place on August 21 and 22. This marks the second year with full ownership by The Tasting Alliance, parent company of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC), and Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC).

Entrants can enter their products online or download entry materials from the Competition's website at www.nywscomp.com. The deadline to submit is July 26th.

Led by James Beard Award-winner and Executive Director Anthony Dias Blue, the esteemed panel of judges, predominantly from the New York area—including Kara Newman (Spirits Editor for Wine Enthusiast), Gary Gruver (Global Operations Beverage Manager at Marriott International) and Aimée Lasseigne New (Wine Buyer at Bottlerocket Wine & Spirits)— will blind taste through hundreds of wines and spirits over the course of two days.

"The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition has become the most influential and accurate barometer of the 'East Coast Palate' in America. With a judging panel made up of an extraordinary range of influencers, all based in New York or close by, this competition provides producers the ultimate and most precise test of their products in the East Coast milieu," says Anthony Dias Blue.

The NYWSC expanded its class categories in 2018 both to accommodate the variety of entries and to reflect the changing trends in the wine and spirits industry— most especially among craft and artisanal brands. Producers wishing to gain the attention of trade and consumers alike are encouraged to enter. A medal from the NYWSC can help open doors and build brand recognition like few other marketing tools can.﻿

For more information, please visit the NYWSC website: www.nywscomp.com

About the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition:

The NYWSC is a member of The Tasting Alliance, parent company of the SFWSC, SFIWC, and SWSC.

Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the NYWSC maintains the highest level of impartiality.

The 2019 Competition takes place over two days, August 21-22.

Deadline for entries will be July 26th.

Winning participants receive the awards of Platinum, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, or Bronze.

The Tasting Alliance sponsors tasting events throughout the year where trade professionals and consumers can sample the Competition's top winners.

﻿

SOURCE The Tasting Alliance

Related Links

http://www.nywscomp.com

