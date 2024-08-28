NEW YORK YANKEES AND AARON JUDGE x TALL ORDER COLLABORATE ON SOCKS

Special pinstriped socks, made by United Legwear & Apparel Co., to be distributed on Sun., Sept. 1 as promotion item to first 18,000 guests at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Yankees, Tall Order, and United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) have created premium pinstriped athletic socks featuring two embroidered logos: the Yankees' iconic interlocking NY logo and the Aaron Judge x Tall Order logo.

On Sunday, September 1, 2024 — just ahead of the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 — these commemorative quarter-crew socks will be the designated promotional item at Yankee Stadium on Performance Sock Day, when the first 18,000 guests will receive a pair of these exclusive commemorative quarter-crew socks .

Aaron Judge for Tall Order. Pinstriped performance socks by Aaron Judge x Tall Order.

Tall Order was launched in 2017 by Dan and Mike Friedman, whose father Andrew perished in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. With their mother Lisa, they brought supplies and socks to first responders at Ground Zero and vowed to give back someday. Tall Order gives a portion of sales to health and human services organizations and select non-profits to make good on their promise.

"It's an honor for the Yankees to work closely with Tall Order, which devotes so much of its energy to such meaningful and impactful philanthropy," said Deborah A. Tymon, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Marketing.

"Aaron contacted us in 2021 to make him custom socks, and the rest is history," said Lisa Friedman. "Now he's an equity partner in the company, along with United Legwear & Apparel Co. The socks that will be given to fans next month are replicas of Aaron's custom performance socks."

As a gesture of support for Tall Order's mission and the upcoming anniversary of 9/11, ULAC, which manufactures and distributes Tall Order's products, will generously donate 15% of sales for the month of September (exclusions apply; see tallorder.com for details) to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. ULAC also donated the 18,000 pairs of socks for the Stadium giveaway .

"I'll never forget the first game played at Yankee Stadium two weeks after the attacks," said Isaac E. Ash, President and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co. "Baseball and our New York Yankees helped the City start to heal. It's my pleasure to give back."

"The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is truly thankful for the support of United Legwear & Apparel Co., Tall Order, and the New York Yankees," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "Their generosity will advance our mission to educate future generations about the heroism shown on September 11, 2001, provide for military and first responder families, and work towards eliminating homelessness within the veteran community."

About The New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 40 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which has received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in both 2023 and 2024. As one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations, the Stadium is home to numerous non-baseball events, including concerts, soccer and college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees' brand is among the most recognized in the world.

About Tall Order

Tall Order is a premium apparel and accessories company focusing on regular and extended sizes and comfort for all. The company was founded by twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman to fulfill the "Tall Order" of paying it forward in memory of their dad, and 9/11 victim, Andrew Friedman. A portion of all proceeds is donated to many health and human service organizations including those that support communities facing tragic loss, first responders, and military families.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. ( unitedlegwear.com ) is a 26-year-old New York City-based global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America; has distribution partnerships with Scotch & Soda, Hurley, and Ted Baker; maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Van Heusen, DKNY, Champion, and Weatherproof; owns the Pro Player and Lemon brands, and has a portfolio of private-label brands. ULAC's mission is to produce and distribute products of highest quality and best value while working with integrity and fairness.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to "do good," by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

