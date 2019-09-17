New York Yankees And Postmates Join Forces For Exclusive Yankee Stadium Partnership

Postmates launched the first stadium version of Postmates Live at Dodger Stadium in August. Earlier this year, Postmates announced a partnership with AEG that has made the company's skip-the-line service, now called Postmates Live, a staple at AEG's largest festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach, among others.

In cooperation with Legends, Postmates Live will launch at Yankee Stadium beginning September 17, allowing fans to order their favorite food and drinks from their seats and pickup their items at designated Postmates Pickup points in Sections 113 and 116 for the remainder of the season. The roll-out of the service to additional Yankee Stadium stands will be completed for the 2020 season.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand the Postmates Live offering to New York," said Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO, Postmates. "The historic moments created at Yankee Stadium makes it one of the most well-known venues in the country and we look forward to providing Yankees fans with an easier and faster way to get their favorite food and drinks on-demand!"

"Yankee Stadium strives to provide an unparalleled game day experience for every fan," said Marty Greenspun, Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures. "Our partnership with Postmates will allow Yankee Stadium Guests the convenience of selecting, ordering and paying for their food in advance of arriving at concession stands, maximizing the amount of time Guests can spend at their seats enjoying the action on the field. We are excited to provide this option in select Stadium locations immediately and have already begun making preparations to provide additional pickup locations throughout the Stadium in 2020."

To order within Yankee Stadium, fans just need to open the Postmates app on their mobile devices and:

Browse and select desired offerings

Place an order and pay in the app

Once orders are placed, fans will receive a pickup time and text notification when the order is ready

Orders will be available at designated Postmates Pickup points located at Sections 113 and 116 for the remainder of the 2019 season before an expansive stadium roll out in 2020.

To celebrate the partnership, Postmates is offering everyone using Postmates Live at Yankee Stadium a $5 credit which can be redeemed by entering the promo code, "YANKEES".

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Pink Dot and Trejos Tacos. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT NEW YORK YANKEES

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

ABOUT LEGENDS

Founded in 2008, Legends is a holistic experiential services agency with more than 1,200 full-time and 30,000 seasonal team members globally. Legends has three core divisions operating worldwide: Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality, offering clients and partners a 360-degree platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sport and entertainment. For more information, visit Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook.com/TheLegendsWay, Twitter and Instagram: @thelegendsway.

