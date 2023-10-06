New Yorker Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize Using Jackpocket App

News provided by

Jackpocket

06 Oct, 2023, 13:38 ET

As Powerball soars to $1.4 billion, Jackpocket announces 33rd millionaire

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, today announced that a $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.

The user's Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls, just missing the red Powerball for the $1.02 billion drawing on October 2nd. The Power Play option increased their $1 million prize to $2 million.

Continue Reading
A $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.
A $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app.

"We can't wait to celebrate this New York lottery winner," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one. As the Powerball reaches its third-largest prize in game history, Jackpocket makes it easy to participate by ordering your ticket right from your phone."

Jackpocket is giving new users a free ticket to try their luck for the $1.4 billion Powerball. New users can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading the Jackpocket app and entering the code FREEPB at checkout.

Lottery players have now won over $350 million in prizes using Jackpocket, including a $5.75 million LOTTO prize in Arkansas in September and a record $9.4 million Pick-6 prize in New Jersey, representing the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States. Thirty-three people have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

For more information, visit play.jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android.

*According to data from AppFollow.

Must be 18 or older to play the lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369). Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Jackpocket

Also from this source

Jackpocket Partners with the Boston Red Sox on the Heels of Massachusetts State Launch

Jackpocket Partners with the Boston Red Sox on the Heels of Massachusetts State Launch

Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, and the Boston Red Sox today announced a new multi-year partnership making Jackpocket the team's Digital...
Massachusetts Lottery Fans Can Now Play the Record $1.05B Mega Millions From Their Phone

Massachusetts Lottery Fans Can Now Play the Record $1.05B Mega Millions From Their Phone

Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, launched in Massachusetts in partnership with Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.