New Yorkers: Get Ready to Order Lottery Tickets Online with theLotter!

NEW YORK, June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter, a lottery courier service providing customers the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online, announced that it has received a license to offer services in New York and will be launching soon.

This latest development allows New Yorkers to order official lottery tickets online for Powerball, Mega Millions, and other local draws through theLotter's website and mobile app.

Orders are fulfilled by theLotter, who purchase official lottery tickets at licensed retailers on their customers' behalf. These tickets are scanned and uploaded to the customer's secure personal account, where they can be seen even before the draw takes place.

theLotter has been expanding its operations across the U.S., already operating in Minnesota, Oregon, Texas, and more recently in New Jersey, where it received regulatory approval to offer lottery courier services.

In a similar fashion, theLotter has recently obtained licensing from the New York Gaming Commission to serve as a lottery courier within the state. With years of operational experience, theLotter continues to enhance its stellar reputation.

Ordering lottery tickets at theLotter is easy, safe and secure. Simply choose your favorite lottery game, select your numbers, and confirm your order, all with peace of mind.

Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. General Manager, highlighted the speed with which players are informed of their wins: "Once a player wins a prize, we notify them instantly. For prizes less than $600, the winnings are deposited directly into their account at theLotter. If a player wins a larger prize, we support them every step of the way, from receiving their physical winning ticket to collecting their prize in person at the state lottery offices."

"With theLotter, it's all about maintaining transparency and security, reinforcing the trust we've built with our players over time."

Any New York resident over the age of 18 who is physically present in the state is eligible to sign up for a free account at theLotter NY.

"Our launch in New York marks another significant milestone for theLotter, following closely on the heels of our successful launch in New Jersey only a month ago," Daniel continued. "As someone who grew up in the tristate area, I am immensely proud that our company has been licensed as a lottery courier in the state. We are thrilled to be able to continue extending our services into additional states in the coming months."

About theLotter US

theLotter US is a lottery courier service licensed by the New York Gaming Commission to provide residents of NY the opportunity to order official Lottery tickets online. Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer. All prizes are paid out by the New York Lottery. Please Play Responsibly. Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).

