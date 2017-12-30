New Yorkers Given A Taste Of Chongqing, China, A City with Mountains And Rivers

The event included a photo exhibition, which displayed the splendid scenery and enchanting culture of Chongqing at a conference that promotes the many features of the city. More than 150 industry leaders attended, including Li Liyan, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York; a representative of United States Congress; NYC councilman, Pan Xiaopeng; vice deputy of China National Tourist Office, New York, Zhang Jingping; President of Sino-America Friendship Association; Zane Kerby, President of ASTA as well as travel industry, including travel agencies, tour operators, airlines among others.

Chongqing is a nationally famous cultural city with a long history spanning over 3,000 years. Chongqing is a major city in Southwest China. Situated where the Yangtze and the Jailing rivers meet, the city uniquely blends ancient cultural landmarks with modern architectural marvels. It has three major world heritage sites: the Dazu Rock Carvings, Wulong's Three Natural Bridges and the Nanchuan Jinfo Mountain. It also has the world's grandest inner-river Grand Canyon - The Three Gorges of the Yangtze River. For every tourist, the Three Gorges is a must see when travelling to Chongqing. In addition, Chongqing was officially awarded the title of 'World Hot Spring Capital,' by the annual meeting of World Hot Spring Assembly.

Chongqing is well known as the "Mountain City," "the River City" and "the Sleepless City." It is undeniably a rapidly growing modern international metropolis. Chongqing is also one of the "food capitals" of China, with many Chongqing spicy hot pot restaurants all over the city.

