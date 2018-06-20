New Yorkers Given A Taste of Sanya, China's Renowned Tropical Coastal City

The event included a photo exhibition, which displayed the splendid scenery and enchanting culture of Sanya. The event attracted almost 150 industry leaders, including Li, Liyan, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York; Kuang, Lin, Director of the China National Tourist Office in New York; Peter Zhang, President of the Sino-America Friendship Association, as well as the representatives from travel industry including airlines, travel agencies and tour operators.

During the event, participants were able to experience the beauty and local culture of Sanya with through the amazing images as well as cultural performances and tourism presentations, including on Chinese traditional health care therapy. They also got a chance to see the "Sanya Serenity Coast" sailing ship.

Sanya has been improving its hotel system, tourist attractions, transportation, shopping and public facilities in recent years in order to meet the needs of international travelers from around the world.

The city has been praised by global visitors as the only Chinese seaside vacation destination for its stunning coastline as well as profound cultural heritage. It is packed with lots of activities for tourists including water sports such as snorkeling and jet-skiing; rainforest hiking; ethnic cultural experiences and golf courses.

Starting from May 1, 2018, citizens of 59 countries including the United States, may enjoy a 30-day visa-free access to Hainan Island.

Sanya is using the Clipper Race as an influential business platform to build its reputation as an international sailing destination and further enhance the city's long-term development strategy of combining sports and tourism.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race began in Liverpool in August 2017, and includes stop-overs in Sydney, New York among other cosmopolitan cities.

