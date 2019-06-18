New Yorkers May Have Fewer Hangovers This Summer Thanks to H-PROOF

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H-PROOF—the first doctor-developed chewables that help prevent hangovers— is teaming up with Cargo to help eliminate hangovers across New York City this summer. Beginning this month, select Uber passengers in New York City whose cars carry Cargo Boxes will be able to try H-PROOF on the road for free.

The patent-pending black cherry chewables are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, liver detoxifiers, and electrolytes that help boost the body's ability to process alcohol. "The best time to take H-PROOF is right after your last drink, so the ride home is the perfect place to pop our chewables" said Dr. Linda J. Kaplan, MD, Chief Medical Officer for H-PROOF. For those Ubering to work who feel the effects from the night before, H-PROOF can also help lessen or eliminate hangover symptoms within 30 minutes.

According to the Center for Disease Control, hangovers cost the U.S. $160 billion in lost productivity annually. H-PROOF is on the forefront of the budding hangover prevention industry in the U.S.

About H-PROOF

H-PROOF is the world's first doctor-developed chewables that help prevent hangovers. To use, just chew 2 tasty black cherry tablets after your last drink/before bed. Its patent-pending blend of vitamins, antioxidants, liver detoxifiers, and electrolytes helps boost your ability to process alcohol so you can avoid the hangover altogether versus trying to treat symptoms when you wake up.

H-PROOF debuted in December 2018 as The Official Hangover Prevention Partner for iHeartMedia's Z100 Jingle Ball After Party and has been featured on National television.

H-PROOF was developed by mother/daughter duo Dr. Linda J. Kaplan, MD and Rachel S. Kaplan, JD as part of Kaplan Laboratory LLC. For more information, visit H-PROOF.com

