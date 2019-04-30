New York's #1 Better-For-You Pizza Launches The CAULIPOWER House - A Pop-Up Pizza Shop Serving Up A Free Slice To The Big Apple

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's #1 better-for-you pizza enters the nation's capital of 'the slice' to create The CAULIPOWER House, a month-long pizza pop-up experience, bringing a slice of something different to New York pizza lovers.

Located at 257 Bleecker Street in the heart of the West Village, the pop-up will open its doors on Wednesday, May 1, serving up FREE slices of CAULIPOWER pizza every day between 12 pm and 8 pm for the entire month of May.

Antoni Porowski, star of Netflix's Queer Eye, chef and food expert, will visit The #CAULIPOWERhouse for the official opening on Saturday, May 4th between 12pm and 1pm.

In just two years, CAULIPOWER has leap-frogged over 500+ frozen pizza brands to become the #5 pizza brand in New York and the 8th best-selling frozen pizza brand in America. Now, with the launch of The CAULIPOWER House, pizza connoisseurs of New York will have an opportunity to enjoy the tasty, crispy, melty, crazy good cauliflower-based pizza for themselves.

"New Yorkers know great-tasting pizza and The CAULIPOWER House is our chance to thank the city for making CAULIPOWER their favorite better-for-you pizza," said Gail Becker, the brand's Founder and CEO. "CAULIPOWER has disrupted the frozen pizza industry and now wants to disrupt the concept of pop-ups by offering an entirely free experience, filled with hot pizza, unique entertainment, exclusive swag and a zone free from sprinkle tubs and ball pits," continued Becker.

In addition to free pizza, visitors can experience the first-ever pizza claw machine, a 180-degree multi-camera photo booth and weekly chances to win a year's supply of free pizza. In addition to Antoni Porowski, more surprise visitors and celebrities will make appearances throughout the month.

CAULIPOWER will be hosting a sweepstakes from May 1st - 10th where one lucky winner and a guest will be flown to the Big Apple to visit this one-of-a-kind pizza pop-up. For entry guidelines and details please visit: CAULIPOWERHouse.com

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER ingeniously reinvents your favorite comfort foods with superfoods. CAULIPOWER products use real cauliflower and nothing synthetic, creating vitamin-rich and naturally gluten-free options that are lower in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium. Innovators and originators of a white-hot grocery category, CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO and mom of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker left a global executive position to launch the company in 2017 after realizing that the food industry was in no hurry to offer effortless, healthy options that taste like the real thing. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a family of convenient, veggie-forward, meal-hacking products. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 22,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWERED community on social.

Media Contact

Taylor Miller

973-449-6152

Taylor@harmonica.co

Lindsay Reisman

310-985-3329

Lindsay@harmonica.co

SOURCE CAULIPOWER

Related Links

http://eatCAULIPOWER.com

