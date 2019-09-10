New York's Citi Field To Host The Largest Lantern Arts Festival In North America

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, September 12. Ticket prices are: $22 - $28 (tax and service fees not included). For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook .

Below are details of Hello Panda's main attractions:

The Lanterns

Utilizing over 10 million lights and featuring various interactive elements, Hello Panda's 120 massive lantern exhibits -- each handcrafted and hand painted by some of the world's leading lantern artisans -- seamlessly blend tradition, innovation and creativity. The lantern festival will be comprised of six different theme parks (Dream World, Holiday Wonderland, Discovery Zone, Interactive Music Zone, Sports World and Community Interactive Zone), each individually designed to deliver a distinct and immersive experience. Over 100 never-before-seen exhibits will be making their world premiere at the festival. Highlights will include the world's tallest Christmas tree lantern, life-sized dinosaurs and safari animals, an enormous fairy tale castle and a 98-foot-long light tunnel.

The Food

Food will be a prominent feature at Hello Panda through its partnership with The World's Fare, organizers of the largest and most diverse food and drink event in New York City. Their tastemakers will curate the festival's tented and heated food pavilion, which will be comprised of 60 vendors representing different cuisines and cultures, offering a diverse selection of global culinary treats.

The Arts

Hello Panda will feature a broad range of cultural arts -- both traditional and modern -- through a regular series of live performances, galleries and a holiday market across six giant heated tent areas, making it the warmest outdoor event during the coldest season. Nightly music showcases will highlight local and international acts from different genres, including dance, Latin, pop and hip-hop while a collection of galleries will feature the breathtaking works of emerging artists from around the world. Additionally, visitors will be able to experience papercutting, sugar painting, embroidery, cotton candy art and more through hands-on activities led by leading artist instructors.

"Hello Panda's mission is to not only give New Yorkers and visitors something they've never seen before but also deliver an experience they can't find anywhere else," said Winston Wang, General Manager of CPAA North America. "Our festival will offer a variety of immersive and social media moments that introduce guests to the artistry of lantern-making while bringing different communities together through food and culture."

"Citi Field is a place where people from all walks of life come together and share an amazing experience," said Heather Collamore, Vice President of Metropolitan Hospitality at Citi Field. "The Hello Panda Festival is a unique event that promotes cultural exchange while delighting the child in all of us."

"The World's Fare is honored to partner with Hello Panda to celebrate culture in the most diverse city in the world," said Joshua Schneps, CEO of The World's Fare. "There was a natural synergy between the mission of the festival and our organization, and we couldn't be more excited to take this journey together."

Hello Panda Festival sponsors include Guangzhou Ruifeng Audio Technology Corporation Ltd., makers of the professional audio system LAX, who will provide the audio system for the event.

In addition to the Hello Panda Festival at Citi Field, CPAA will also produce the event in Vernon, NJ (Oct. 18, 2019 – Feb. 2, 2020) and at the World Vacation Hotel in Catskill, NY (Oct. 25, 2019 – Mar. 22, 2020).

About CPAA North America

Established in NYC in 2013, CPAA North America is a leading producer of arts and entertainment experiences that promote and celebrate diverse cultures. Since 2013, the organization has co-produced events and programs at Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center. These include stage productions of Peony Pavilion, Mulan, Qingming Riverside, Silk Road, Dragon Boat Racing and Wedding of Erdos.

About Citi Field – Metropolitan Hospitality

Metropolitan Hospitality at Citi Field is the exclusive non-game day event business at Citi Field, keeping the non-traditional event venue buzzing with unique events. Citi Field is a world-class event and hospitality destination that features superb cuisine, five-star service and elegant, state-of-the-art event space for every occasion. With more than 250,000 square feet of hospitality space, over 8,000 parking spaces and more than 18 different event spaces, Citi Field is the ideal destination for a variety of events. Metropolitan Hospitality has executed an extensive list of events, including concerts, festivals, runs/5Ks, College Lacrosse and Baseball, International Cricket and Soccer, pro-wrestling events, trade shows, film shoots, field events, corporate events/conferences, Bar/Bat Mitzvahs and weddings.

About The World's Fare:

The World's Fare is the largest international food & drink event celebrating New York City's vast diversity and culture. The event pays homage to the great Fair of 1964 and has been hosted annually at Citi Field, attracting over 10,000 people each year coming together to unite through authentic food, drink and music, curated by the leading tastemakers. For more information visit theworldsfare.nyc or @theworldsfare on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

