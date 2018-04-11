New York's Contemporary Lifestyle And Entertainment Magazine Publisher Warren Woodberry Jr. Celebrates Seven Years Of Celebrity Covers From Jay Z To Tara Reid And Garcelle Beauvais To Kristen Chenoweth

With cover subjects ranging from Jay Z ("Empire State of Mind") to Garcelle Beauvais ("Spiderman: Homecoming") to Ryan Serhant (Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listings") and Tara Reid ("Sharknado"), Millennium Magazine reveals their behind the scenes path to success offering fresh insights into the lives and careers of these celebrities. Woodberry's innate sense of what makes a valid news story is apparent in the magazine's complete editorial line-up as well publishing stories relating to relevant lifestyle developments in dining, fitness, and travel. The magazine, published monthly, is fast approaching 100 celebrity covers! It continues to gain an involved and dedicated following through its dynamic social media channels sharing breaking news of celebrity and charity events in NYC.

Among the career milestones that led Warren Woodberry to the point of founding his own media outlet was a seven-year tenure (2000 to 2007) as a New York Daily News Staff Writer where he covered some of the city's most historic news events from the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center to the New York Police Department shooting death of Sean Bell. His work at this vital NYC paper became the foundation for his role as a Deputy Press Secretary to the New York State Senate and a key communications team member; he played an integral role in helped to secure the historic Senate Democratic Majority during the failed coup of the Senate Republican Minority Conference in June 2009.

Additionally, Woodberry has built up significant experience in international affairs having served as a Communications Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration, Atlanta for the Southeast U.S., Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2008. Working closely with New York elected officials and community leaders in 2011 Warren Woodberry helped facilitate the introduction of legislation that would bar companies that invest in the Iranian energy sector from doing business with state or local governments.

Other accomplishments that led Warren Woodberry to start Millennium Magazine include his time as Vice-President of Print for the New York Association of Black Journalists (2001-2003). Prior to this experience, in 2002 he received fellowships from the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism, Adelphia, Maryland and the Poynter Institute, St. Petersburg, Florida.

MILLENNIUM MAGAZINE: INSIDE TRACK ON CELEBRITIES AND BUSINESS

At The Hartford Courant, Hartford Connecticut, Woodberry in 1998 won a Freedom of Information Act complaint against a local town government for the disclosure of personnel records for employees who sabotaged search efforts to replace a district manager. At the Asbury Park Press, Neptune, New Jersey, Woodberry in 1997 was recognized by the New Jersey Press Association for breaking news coverage for, "Massive Search for Missing Boy: The Abduction and Murder of Edward Werner."

His reporting stints included New York Newsday, New York, New York, 1994 and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta, Georgia, 1995. During the anticipated build-up to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Woodberry covered game-related events and weekly press conferences of Mayors Maynard Jackson and Bill Campbell.

In addition to Millennium Magazine, Warren Woodberry's holdings include Woodberry & Associates Global Consulting & Development Services, Inc. a Wall Street-based public relations, and a strategic planning firm. He is distinguished as an expert in his field and member of the Society of Industry Professionals; he holds a certification in Commercial Fine Art/Advertising. Warren was a member of the United Nations Association-US; served as a board member and chair of the publicity committee for the American Association of University Women, New York City Branch; was honored as an "Emerging Leader" at the AAUW New York State Conference for 2010; served as a board member and chaired of the public relations committee for the 100 Black Men of Long Island, New York.

Warren was honored with the 'Rising Stars' award as an under age 40 person to watch presented by Queens Courier, and was among a select group of 50 eligible bachelors in America chosen by Marie Claire Magazine and Upscale Magazine.

Warren earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts/Journalism from Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Georgia. He is a native of Queens, New York where he remains active in the community.

Millennium Magazine is a publication of Woodberry & Associates Global Consulting and Development Services, Inc., a Certified Minority Business Enterprise.

