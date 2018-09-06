New York's Dogs-About-Town are Panting to Sip and Slurp from Rob Pruitt x Snoopy Works of Art!

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Woke up, it was a Chelsea morning, and the first thing that they saw: more than 35 bright-red, Peanuts-inspired dog bowls designed by acclaimed artist Rob Pruitt, suddenly appearing outside businesses and restaurants all over New York City's art-centric neighborhood. The dog bowls—which have attracted thirsty pups since their surprise launch last week—are the latest manifestation of the Peanuts Global Artist Collective, a groundbreaking, worldwide arts initiative that engaged seven contemporary artists to blend Schulz's original hand-drawn vision with their own individual styles and mediums. The dog bowls, combining public art with a public good, will be available on Chelsea sidewalks until October 7.

The Peanuts Global Artist Collective launched with larger-than-life murals created by artists Andre Saraiva x Mr.A, AVAF , FriendsWithYou, Nina Chanel Abney, Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt, and Kenny Scharf and displayed in unexpected street locations in San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, Mexico City, Tokyo, Seoul, and New York's Hudson Square neighborhood. The New York murals have proved so popular that six have been held over in their original locations; the mural by Andre Saraiva x Mr. A has moved and is now on view at 10th and 18th in Chelsea.

Here's the STORY of a Dog Named Snoopy

The Pruitt x Peanuts dog bowls, featuring images of Snoopy and a Pruitt signature panda, continue the initiative's public art mission and can be found outside more than 35 participating Chelsea restaurants, art galleries, and businesses such as Cookshop, Gagosian Gallery, and STORY, New York's ever-changing concept store, which launched a new installation on the Peanuts Global Artist Collective on September 6.

"How Original STORY" runs thru October 7 and blurs high art and hype culture into a retail experience that celebrates radical self-expression in an age of remixes and reboots. STORY worked alongside the Peanuts Global Artist Collective to create a series of limited-edition collaborations featuring the artworks in never-before-seen ways. Brands including Champion, PinTrill, Herschel, Away, and Corkcicle reimagine the art as apparel, accessories, and collectibles, creating a way for Peanuts fans and art lovers alike to participate in the global event.

"The Peanuts Global Artist Collective is a truly thrilling project that makes contemporary art accessible to everyone by combining my grandfather's beloved characters with the bold work of these acclaimed artists," says Lindsey Schulz, granddaughter of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. "We are delighted to bring the project to a new level of creativity and innovation through this exciting collaboration with STORY."

Bringing Home the Dogs

STORY, known for its customized and attention-getting special events exclusive to each installation, has created an appropriately fur-focused happening to coincide with Snoopy's appearance in the Peanuts Global Artist Collective installation: a dog adoption.

On Saturday, September 15 from 12:00–2:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend an adoption event at STORY run by Animal Haven, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for abandoned cats and dogs throughout the Tri-State area. (No RSVP necessary.) Animal Haven will bring to STORY approximately ten dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages to showcase the importance of adopting a pet. Added bonus: adorable puppies and dogs roaming around the store ready for love and attention. STORY is located at 144 Tenth Avenue on the southeast corner of 19th Street.

"I was so inspired by Peanuts' willingness to take risks and try something new," says STORY founder Rachel Shechtman. "We were honored that they asked us to host this experience and bring this amazing artwork to life in New York in fresh ways."

About Peanuts

Charles M. Schulz first introduced the world to the Peanuts characters in 1950, when the Peanuts comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. Peanuts animated specials and series air on major networks and streaming services, including ABC, Cartoon Network and Boomerang in the U.S., Family Channel in Canada, and the WildBrain network on YouTube worldwide. Fans also enjoy Peanuts through thousands of consumer products around the world, amusement parks attractions, cultural events, social media, and a daily comic strip available in all formats from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students. The Peanuts characters and related intellectual property are majority owned by DHX Media (TSX: DHX,NASDAQ : DHXM ), through its subsidiaries Peanuts Worldwide, a partnership with the family of Charles M. Schulz, and Peanuts Holdings, a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

