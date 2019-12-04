New York's Famous Woolworth Building gets Mobilitie 5G

As the nation's largest private wireless infrastructure firm, Mobilitie brings unrivaled experience in deploying and managing the most complex and challenging wireless infrastructure projects in the nation. Property owners continuously choose Mobilitie for its reliability, innovation and its devotion to its collaborative approach. Mobilitie works closely with ownership to design and build a system that meets and exceeds the particular needs of the property's management and tenants.

"Mobilitie is proud to partner with one of the most iconic buildings in New York City. We are confident that the enhanced wireless coverage will provide an improved in building experience for tenants and visitors," said Phil Rea, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

Mobilitie is deploying a neutral-host wireless network, so connectivity at the Woolworth Building will be available for all major carriers. For more information on in-building wireless solutions and how Mobilitie can help you, visit mobilitie.com or contact us at solutions@mobilitie.com.

