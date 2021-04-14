New York's Healthcare Heroes Honored For Their Service At 'A Night of Heroes' Hosted By CLEAR In Partnership With Union Square Hospitality Group

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City began its return to live events last night with a celebration of 50 local frontline health care heroes in honor of their service to New York throughout the past year. CLEAR Connects 'A Night of Heroes,' in partnership with Union Square Hospitality Group, treated New York's essential workers with a dinner out on the town at Marta, entertainment from Broadway stars Andy Karl and Orfeh and a show of gratitude from some of the city's notable residents.

Honorees, who were all fully-vaccinated and tested before the dinner, dined on Marta's famous margherita pizza, Goffle Farm chicken, Long Island hake, Marta Mista salad and more from CHEF John Poiarkoff. Stars from the Broadway musical Pretty Woman Andy Karl and Orfeh serenaded the attendees with a touching rendition of "Hero".

"It is very uplifting, we do the work but once your work is recognized you feel that what you give back to the community, the sense of togetherness that you're with others who did the same type of work and shared the sentiments and feelings and fought the battle in the trenches," said Dr. Tanveer Mir, Chairwoman of the Department of Medicine at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. "It's just great to be with those folks and share that experience."

In 2020, New York City honored frontline heroes from the windows of apartments across the city, cheering them every evening at 7 p.m. while they worked to protect residents. Now, a year later, CLEAR, a company that makes experiences safer and easier in airports and everywhere you want to go, and Union Square Hospitality Group, the leading New York City restaurant and hospitality group, celebrated the workers who provide that essential support to the city.

In remarks to the crowd, CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker honored the workers by saying, "During one of the worst years in memory, these healthcare heroes and their thousands of colleagues showed up to keep New York going. We wanted to celebrate them, we wanted to thank them, we wanted to come back together and CLEAR's Health Pass lets us do that safely."

Union Square Hospitality Group founder and CEO Danny Meyer added, "We are grateful to partner with Caryn and CLEAR to bring this wonderful evening to life at Marta. It's great to be back in the business of bringing people together while celebrating the dedication our healthcare professionals have shown to New York and its community. Our city is resilient and we're committed to taking part in its re-opening with health and safety as a top priority, which is why working with CLEAR is so important to us."

Safety was the top priority at the event where all protocols followed CDC guidelines. The healthcare heroes in attendance were fully vaccinated and all guests produced negative covid tests while also using CLEAR's HealthPass for entry.

