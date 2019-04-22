New York's Hotel Pennsylvania, The World's Most Popular Hotel, Celebrates Centennial Anniversary with Modernized 'Penn Plaza Collection' Rooms and Special 'Opening Day' Offer

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's Hotel Pennsylvania, The World's Most Popular Hotel®, is marking its 100th Anniversary this year with the launch of their new 'Penn Plaza Collection', a new web site and exclusive celebration offers.

Recognized as one of 'the most important hotels of the 20th Century', the new Penn Plaza Collection celebrates the traditions of the hotel while incorporating new features and amenities. The property invested in these upgrades and amenities with the goal of improving guests' experience from the moment they arrive. Modernization comforts include:

Self check-in/checkout kiosks;

Complete refurbishment of the rooms from top to bottom;

Smart Televisions and Bluetooth Speakers, allowing you to stream your own content;

Communal gathering area on each floor acting as the perfect work space and lounge.

The hotel has even setup a secret room: On the 12th floor, guests and history buffs can experience 'The 1919 Pantry', a visual historical experience of the amenities, services and images from the hotel's past. Along with the modernization of the rooms, the www.hotelpenn.com web site will also undergo an upgrade to ease the user experience and launches April 23, 2019.

To share in the celebration, the hotel is offering an unbelievable special for its guests: stay for the 'Opening Day' rate from 100 years ago – that works out to $2.50 USD for one night! This exclusive offer package is limited to the first 100 bookings made directly on the new site in early May . Visit www.hotelpenn.com for details on the launch of this exciting offer.

"We are honored to mark our 100th anniversary, a feat not many hotels can claim. All of our modernized comforts and features were created with one person in mind – our guests – who have supported us over the years," says Eugene Nicotra, Vice President and General Manager of Hotel Pennsylvania. "We look forward to showing our new Penn Plaza Collection to the world and invite everyone to stay with us at the 'new' New York's Hotel Pennsylvania and our perfect location in the heart of New York City. We have more news coming, so stay tuned – here's to the next 100 years!"

The hotel is well known for being an icon within New York City, from Host Hotel status for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held annually in February, to being one of a few Manhattan hotels to earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR award, which exemplifies superior energy performance and efficiency.

About New York's Hotel Pennsylvania

Since 1919, New York's Hotel Pennsylvania has hosted millions of visitors to Manhattan, more than any other hotel in the world. The hotel is one of only two hotels in Manhattan to earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR award, which exemplifies superior energy performance and efficiency. With 1,700 rooms and over 90,000 square feet of function and adjacent exhibit space, the hotel's location on 7th Avenue at 33rd Street is conveniently located to the Midtown business district and within walking distance to many of Manhattan's famed tourist attractions, including Times Square, the Theater District and the Empire State Building. Directly across from Penn Station and with most major subway lines within one block makes getting to and around Manhattan exceptionally easy. Reservations can be made on-line at www.hotelpenn.com or by calling 212-736-5000 or toll-free at 800-223-8585. The World's Most Popular Hotel is a registered trademark of New York's Hotel Pennsylvania.

SOURCE New York's Hotel Pennsylvania