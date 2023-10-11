New York's Newest Hospital to Celebrate with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Mohawk Valley Health System

11 Oct, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

UTICA, N.Y, Oct. 11, 2023 

What:             

Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate New York State's soon-to-be newest hospital – the Wynn Hospital.

The event is open to the public and will feature live music from the band Last Left, food trucks, presentations by dignitaries and special (surprise) entertainment.

Tours of the Wynn Hospital will also be available from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Please note, the Wynn Hospital will open on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 6 a.m. Patients should continue to use St. Luke's and St. Elizabeth hospitals for services before that date.

Who:             

Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, MVHS president/CEO, benefactor Steve Wynn, and others will present to celebrate this momentous occasion.

When:           

Sunday, October 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (tours from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Where:         

Wynn Hospital, Utica, New York – intersection of Columbia Street and Broadway.

Contact:       

Caitlin McCann – 315-725-7277.

MVHS broke ground on the Wynn Hospital in December 2019. The open date for the Wynn Hospital is Sunday, October 29, 2023.

