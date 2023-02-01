NEW YORK'S SAMSON STAGES ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF ITS MOVIE AND TV OPERATIONS BY BUILDING 330,000 SQUARE FEET OF NEW STUDIOS AND SOUNDSTAGES ON THE WATERFRONT IN RED HOOK, BROOKLYN

Development to Create Hundreds of Jobs, Re-Invent a Portion of

the Red Hook Waterfront with a New Public Park, And Help Accommodate

New York's Growing Movie and TV Industry

Samson Stages Currently Has Production Facilities in Brooklyn That Services Projects Including Those Starring Ryan Reynolds and Bruce Springsteen

Renderings Can Be Seen Here.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Stages today announced the expansion of its movie and TV operations by creating a 330,000 square foot building with new studios and soundstages on the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The development is located at 744 Clinton Street, the current site of Sunshine Lighting. The $400 million project will create hundreds of jobs, re-invent a portion of the waterfront including the addition of a new public park, and help accommodate New York's growing movie and TV industry.

Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, the new Samson Stages Red Hook Studio is envisioned as a dynamic vertical village, where the building structure is created from the stacking of eight stages.

In addition to the eight stacked stages, there will be green terraces across both levels. Parking will be available within the depth of the building and Clinton Street will include a lobby entrance and cafe. The waterfront will have an intimate, unique space for the building's users as well as the public.

Samson Stages currently owns and operates production facilities on Hicks Street in Brooklyn working on a wide array of projects including those starring Ryan Reynolds and Bruce Springsteen.

"This project is truly transformational, and I am excited to highlight the renderings and begin construction on the brand new soundstages and studios. The new addition to Samson Stages will create jobs, will give the neighborhood a new waterfront park, and will continue to make New York the center of TV and film production," said Sam Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of Samson Stages.

"New York has become a leader when it comes to the TV and movie scene. To put it simply: the expansion of Samson Stages is the right project at the right time," said Charles Sobel, Co-Founder of Samson Stages and Principal at Vanta Developers: https://vantadevelopers.com

"Being a native New Yorker who has spent 22 years in this business, it's exciting to see how the industry has grown. This new facility will be a reflection of that excitment, will feature the newest technology, and will give back to the Red Hook community," said Rich Barbadillo, partner at Samson Stages.

For more information: SamsonStages.com

SOURCE Samson Stages