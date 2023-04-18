New York's Top-Selling Adult-Use Cannabis Vape Brand, Jaunty, Debuts THC Gummies

Multiple flavors of gummies made with premium C02-extracted cannabis oil will be available at licensed New York State dispensaries



HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaunty , a New York cannabis brand offering premium products at an affordable price point, today announced a new addition to its product lineup: Jaunty Gummies, constituting the brand's first foray into the THC edibles space. Multiple varieties of Jaunty Gummies will be available in licensed dispensaries throughout the state before the end of April – coinciding with the widely recognized cannabis holiday that is 4/20.

Jaunty Gummies are the second product to be released by umbrella company Naturae, one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside of retail. Naturae produces Jaunty in a state-of-the-art Hoosick Falls, NY facility, utilizing CO2-extracted cannabis oil, considered by many to be the 'gold standard' of cannabis extraction methods. As a GMP-certified 100% New York company working in cannabis/hemp extraction since 2017, Naturae is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state.

ABOUT THE GUMMIES

Varieties of Jaunty Gummies (all 10 mg THC per serving) include Jaunty Edibles Sour Watermelon; Jaunty Edibles Sweet Peach; and Jaunty Edibles Snoozeberry, formulated for nighttime use and featuring a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBN, the latter being a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that's known to have mild sedative qualities when combined with THC.

At a shelf price of $24 USD per 100 mg package (10 gummies), Jaunty Gummies will be one of the most economically friendly edibles products on New York's licensed adult-use market. In addition, each of the three Jaunty Gummies flavors will be available in two-pack pouches (20mg THC total) for under $10 USD, ideal for grab-and-go impulse buys.

WHERE TO FIND JAUNTY GUMMIES

Licensed cannabis dispensaries carrying Jaunty Gummies will include, but are not limited to:

Housing Works Cannabis Co. ( New York, NY )

) Union Square Travel Agency ( New York, NY )

) Upstate Canna Co. ( Schenectady, NY )

) Dazed ( New York, NY )

) Smacked Village ( New York, NY )

) Legacy Dispensary delivery services ( Albany, NY )

"We're excited to expand the Jaunty product portfolio by introducing great-tasting, quality-made cannabis gummies at reasonable prices that are comparable to those of mature recreational markets," said Nicolas Guarino, CEO of Naturae. "With Jaunty Gummies, we're continuing to utilize our longstanding extraction expertise, which enables us to deliver a massive value to consumers through edibles they can enjoy and incorporate into their wellness and relaxation routines."

For more information on Jaunty, its products, and where to find them, visit https://jaunty.com/ . For more information on Naturae, visit https://naturaenewyork.com/ .

About Naturae

As a GMP-certified 100% New York company working in cannabis/hemp extraction since 2017, Naturae is the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state and is one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside of retail, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution. Their house brand, Jaunty, is New York's number-one-selling cannabis vape brand, available in all of the state's licensed dispensaries, and the only brand to use CO2-extracted cannabis oil in all its products.

