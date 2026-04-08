NEW YOU 2026 Beauty Awards Honor Farouk Systems with a Life Time Achievement Award and The Best AI Beauty Innovation Award

These prestigious Awards honored both the Founder of Farouk Systems, Dr. Farouk Shami and their innovative creation of the LG CHI Color Master

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, 2026, Farouk Systems' CHI and BioSilk brands proudly sponsored the 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Awards, held at the eco-luxury 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. Both brands played a central role throughout the event, delivering elevated brand experiences that reflect their legacy of innovation, performance, and professional credibility.

Dr. Farouk Shami Honored With The Life Time Achievement Award

"Partnering with the NEW YOU Beauty Awards aligns perfectly with our mission to empower beauty professionals, innovators, and consumers through high-performance products and education," said Mego Ayvazian on behalf of CHI and BioSilk. "We're honored to be part of an event that celebrates creativity, entrepreneurship, and excellence in beauty."

The NEW YOU Beauty Awards 2026 brought together leading beauty brands, visionary founders, industry executives, influencers, and media to celebrate excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the beauty and wellness space.

The one-day, star-studded event featured a red-carpet arrival, immersive brand activations, exclusive gifting experiences, industry networking, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony honoring standout leaders and products shaping the future of beauty.

Among the evening's most prestigious honors, Dr. Farouk Shami was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of innovation that have transformed the professional beauty industry.

In addition, his groundbreaking creation, the LG CHI Color Master Factory, received the Best AI Beauty Innovation Award—a game-changing fusion of artificial intelligence and professional color technology, delivering unmatched precision and personalization in salons worldwide.

The LG CHI Color Master Factory is the genius of Dr. Farouk Shami, and LG H&H's team of top engineers. Together, they created the world's first-ever color machine called The LG CHI Color Master Factory (patent pending). It is a digitally controlled color customization system that has 30,000 recommended formulations with the possibility to create unlimited color formulations with exact precision to make stylists' artistry come to life.

"Being recognized at this respected event is truly humbling," said Dr. Shami, Founder of Farouk Systems, Inc. "I have dedicated my life to creating tools and products that make a meaningful difference while delivering exceptional results."

About CHI and BioSilk

CHI and BioSilk, brands under Farouk Systems, Inc., are globally recognized leaders in professional haircare and styling technology. CHI revolutionized the beauty industry with the introduction of ammonia-free hair color and advanced ceramic styling tools, while BioSilk is celebrated for its iconic Silk Therapy line, known for delivering strength, shine, and healthier hair through silk proteins and botanical ingredients. Together, CHI and BioSilk represent decades of science-driven innovation trusted by salon professionals and consumers worldwide.

www.CHI.com or www.BioSilk.com

About NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated, and entrepreneurial audience of beauty and wellness enthusiasts of all ages. The brand champions the belief that health—physical, mental, and financial—and beauty should be lived, worn, and celebrated. NEW YOU delivers inspirational entrepreneurial stories, practical tips, and trend-driven content, alongside curated, shoppable products from standout brands. Reflecting its continued growth, NEW YOU has evolved beyond a beauty-focused platform into a 360-degree media company, encompassing NEW YOU Studios, NEW YOU Brands, and the upcoming launch of NEW YOU Products.

Contact:

Janice McCafferty

7732907497

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SOURCE Farouk Systems, Inc