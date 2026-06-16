New Young Adult Novel Explores Faith, Resilience and Friendship Through the Challenges Facing Today's Teens

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WestBow Press

Jun 16, 2026, 05:37 ET

Modern coming-of-age fiction that doesn't shy away from the complex realities of today's teenagers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book shares a fictional story of young people navigating injury, loss, bullying, and personal growth through a faith-centered lens. The author examines how teens respond to adversity, friendship, and change while drawing on biblical principles to guide them through life's challenges.

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“Landing on Two Feet: TNT Book 1” by Lisa Ambler
“Landing on Two Feet: TNT Book 1” by Lisa Ambler

Written for middle and high school readers, "Landing on Two Feet," by Lisa Ambler, follows Leah, a dedicated gymnast whose future is disrupted by a serious injury, and Dwayne, a young boy coping with his father's disappearance. As they face personal setbacks, shifting relationships, and the everyday pressures of adolescence, they discover the importance of perseverance, community, and conviction.

"Young people today face challenges that previous generations could never have imagined," said Ambler. "My hope is that Landing on Two Feet encourages readers to face those things with courage, faith, and compassion while remembering they are never alone."

"Landing on Two Feet" is the first installment in Ambler's TNT series in the young adult book space, exploring themes including bullying, health struggles, family relationships, grief, personal responsibility, and resilience. The characters have fun together while finding joy and growing independence through exciting new ventures like founding a club, creating a cartoon series, and more. Through these relatable characters and everyday situations, the novel encourages readers to consider how faith can inform decisions and provide strength during difficult circumstances.

"The very real issues that the online world access is exposing our teens to make it crucial that we discuss even very awful and difficult things in the context of our faith," Ambler stated.

"Landing on Two Feet: TNT Book 1"

By Lisa Ambler

ISBN: 9798385066216 (softcover); 9798385066223 (hardcover); 9798385066209 (e-book)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Lisa Ambler is a writer and artist based in Newport Beach, California. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin's Plan II Creative Writing program. She is the author of Landing on Two Feet, The Mightiest Maker, and Seeing Invisible Things. In addition to writing, she is an accomplished artist whose paintings have been exhibited in the United States and Mexico and featured in publications such as American Art Collector, Studio Visit Magazine, and American Artwork. To learn more, please visit www.lisaambler.com.

General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ziggy Goldfarb
[email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press

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