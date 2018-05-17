New youth sports tournament facility to open in Vicksburg, Mississippi

"We're excited to bring SPORTS. FAMILY. FUN. to the South," said Brian Storm, President & CEO of Sports Force Parks. "Guests at our Vicksburg park should expect professional-level playing fields, amenities and activities that every member of the family will enjoy, and the highest level of customer service, which Sports Force Parks has become known for."

"The new sports complex will be a major game-changer for Vicksburg. It is a vital component for tourism and economic development for our community. It will be state-of-the-art and the first of its kind in the state of Mississippi. We hope to bring in teams and their families from all over the region and nation to compete in a first-class and high-quality facility. I am excited for this project to begin construction," said George Flaggs, Mayor of Vicksburg.

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi joins the Sports Force Parks portfolio of parks which includes Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio and a number of other parks in development.

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi is scheduled to open in Spring 2019. For the latest updates, head to sfpvicksburg.com.

About Sports Force Parks

Sports Force Parks operates exceptional youth tournament facilities that provide athletes and their families with a thrilling tournament experience from start to finish. "SPORTS. FAMILY. FUN." is incorporated into every amenity, so that families can make lifelong memories together through sport. Sports Force Parks operates Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky, Ohio; Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi in Vicksburg, Mississippi is scheduled to open in Spring 2019. Sports Force Parks is part of the Sports Fields Inc. family of companies which also includes FIELDS, FIELDS Maintenance and The Sports Force. Learn more at sportsforceparks.com.

