New YQ by Yoplait™ Introduces a 'Smarter, Not Sweeter' Philosophy to the Yogurt Aisle

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter, not sweeter. That's the philosophy behind YQ by Yoplait™, a new yogurt made with ultra-filtered milk that delivers big on protein with an intentionally less sweet taste.

YQ by Yoplait™ Plain brings the yogurt category a new 1-gram-sugar-per-serving option, while packing 17 grams of protein in each 5.3 oz. serving. The flavored varieties deliver 9 grams of sugar — 40 percent less than the leading Greek lowfat yogurt – and are lightly sweetened with just the right amount of cane sugar, real fruit and natural flavors. Flavored varieties also deliver 15 grams of protein per 5.3 oz. serving and are available in Coconut, Peach, Mango, Lime, Strawberry, Blueberry and Vanilla. Plain and Vanilla are also available in 26 oz. tubs.

"We talked to thousands of people to really understand what they were missing from the yogurt aisle. We heard loud and clear the need for a smart snack option – something made with simple ingredients, less sugar and higher protein," said Doug Martin, vice president of marketing for Yoplait USA. "What we've been able to accomplish with YQ by Yoplait delivers on this desire. Through our use of simple ingredients, ultra-filtered milk and active cultures, we've created a protein-packed, less sweet flavor profile with a thick, smooth, extra creamy texture. It's unlike anything that exists in the yogurt aisle today."

YQ by Yoplait™ starts with ultra-filtered milk, which is milk that has been filtered to concentrate the amount of protein while removing much of the milk's sugar, or lactose. Lactose is a naturally occurring sugar that adds virtually no sweetness. The ultra-filtered milk is then combined with active cultures and goes through a special churning technique, perfected by Yoplait in France. The result is a differential nutritional profile without the tart tang or chalky aftertaste of Greek-style yogurts.

Last year Yoplait introduced an entirely new segment of the yogurt category in the U.S. – "simply better" — with Oui® by Yoplait®. This French style yogurt made with simple ingredients has quickly grown to become one of the biggest launches in the category in recent years. Yoplait continues to be at the forefront of building the "simply better" segment of the U.S. yogurt category with its latest addition, YQ by Yoplait™.

YQ by Yoplait™ is also gluten-free, 99 percent lactose free and contains no artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no colors from artificial sources. It can be eaten alone as a snack, blended with fruit in a smoothie or as an ingredient in many recipes.

YQ by Yoplait™ will be available in major grocery and retail stores nationwide beginning in late June. The suggested retail price for all 5.3 oz. cups is $1.49, while the 26 oz. tubs are $4.99.

