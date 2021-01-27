New Zarifa USA Massage Chair AR Shopping Experience

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers looking for the perfect in-home massage chair don't have to guess if it will work in their living space anymore – now they can see it instantly in their room. Zarifa USA recently rolled out a new augmented reality (AR) feature for all their massage chairs. Customers can now view each chair in their own home using their mobile device by simply visiting the product page on the Zarifa USA website and clicking View in Your Space.

"Here at Zarifa USA , we are always searching for new ways to help our customers live pain-free. With the addition of our augmented reality room tools, our customers can see exactly what our massage chairs will look like in their home and they get an even more immersive shopping experience from the comfort of their own home, or on the go," Yama Mustafawi, CEO, said about the new feature.

Zarifa USA has the only massage chair you can buy with your HSA or FSA. Their smart massage chairs provide the ultimate relaxation experience. Offering a full body massage that gets those stubborn and tense areas, twisted seat functions, adjustable leg extensions, and zero gravity, the massage chairs give a full-body massage without leaving the comfort of home.

The new AR feature eliminates the hassle of ordering a massage chair, only to discover that it doesn't quite work in your home. And the best part? View in Your Space does not require any special apps or hardware to use—it is available right on any smartphone by simply clicking the link on Zarifa USA's website.

About Zarifa USA

With the increasing statistic of 100 million Americans that suffer from chronic pain each year, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to all we can without the use of addictive substances such as opioids.

Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. Zarifa USA's aim is to support pain sufferers through their difficult times and provide a positive drug-free massage therapy experience.

Media Contact:

Kacy O'Connell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 517-712-0469

Website: https://www.zarifausa.com

