NEW Zatarain's Smoked Sausage brings even more flavor to your favorite dishes!

Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages designed to complement iconic New Orleans dishes and Zatarain's rice mixes

News provided by

Zatarain’s

Oct 17, 2019, 05:00 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zatarain's has been known for bringing bold, delicious New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889 and now they are adding even more flavor with – Zatarain's Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8614451-new-zatarains-andouille-and-cajun-smoked-sausages/

Zatarain's NEW Smoked Sausages!
Zatarain's NEW Smoked Sausages!
Zatarain's Smoked Sausage
Zatarain's Smoked Sausage
Zatarain's Cajun Sausage
Zatarain's Cajun Sausage
Zatarain's Andouille Sausage
Zatarain's Andouille Sausage
Zatarain's 2.25 lb packages can be found at Sam's Club
Zatarain's 2.25 lb packages can be found at Sam's Club
Zatarain's Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Jambalaya
Zatarain's Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Jambalaya
Zatarain's Sausage and Shrimp Pastalaya
Zatarain's Sausage and Shrimp Pastalaya
Zatarain's Dump-and-Bake Red Bean Casserole
Zatarain's Dump-and-Bake Red Bean Casserole
Zatarain's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Zatarain's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Zatarain's Easy Stovetop Shrimp Boil
Zatarain's Easy Stovetop Shrimp Boil
Zatarain's Sausage and Creole Mustard - a quick and easy crowd pleaser for the big game
Zatarain's Sausage and Creole Mustard - a quick and easy crowd pleaser for the big game
Zatarain's NEW Smoked Sausages!
Zatarain's Smoked Sausage Zatarain's Cajun Sausage Zatarain's Andouille Sausage Zatarain's 2.25 lb packages can be found at Sam's Club Zatarain's Cajun Style Smoked Sausage Jambalaya Zatarain's Sausage and Shrimp Pastalaya Zatarain's Dump-and-Bake Red Bean Casserole Zatarain's Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Zatarain's Easy Stovetop Shrimp Boil Zatarain's Sausage and Creole Mustard - a quick and easy crowd pleaser for the big game

"This sausage is specially seasoned to complement the flavors of jambalaya and other Zatarain's rice mixes," said New Orleans native and Zatarain's Principal Scientist Claude Davis. "Between the sausage and the rice mix, you can deliver the perfect amount of flavor every time!"

Whether you are cooking up jambalaya, red beans & rice or gumbo, it's never been easier to feed your family and friends at your next tailgate, seafood boil, Carnival party or whatever the occasion may be. Just pick up your favorite Zatarain's rice mixes and Andouille or Cajun Smoked Sausage to create a flavorful southern classic in a snap!

You can also incorporate either or both new Zatarain's Smoked Sausages into your favorite recipes , or try one of ours:

  • Original Jambalaya
  • Shrimp & Sausage Pastalaya
  • Dump-and-Bake Sausage Red Beans and Rice Casserole
  • Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
  • Easy Stovetop Shrimp Boil

For a quick and easy appetizer, grill a package of Zatarain's Smoked Sausage and serve with a Zatarain's Creole Mustard Dipping Sauce on the side! For a fun interactive party spread, let your guests customize their jambalaya with a "Make Your Own" Jambalaya Bar.

"You can spend all day cooking a big pot of gumbo or red beans," said Davis. "But with Zatarain's you can have all of the flavor and still not miss the chance to visit with family and friends!"

Zatarain's Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free.

Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes and find Zatarain's Smoked Sausage at Sam's Club and select grocery stores across the country.

CONTACT:

Kacey M. Hill

hillk@peteramayer.com

504-858-7092



Maggie Robert

robertm@peteramayer.com

985-789-4646

SOURCE Zatarain’s

Related Links

http://www.zatarains.com

You just read:

NEW Zatarain's Smoked Sausage brings even more flavor to your favorite dishes!

News provided by

Zatarain’s

Oct 17, 2019, 05:00 ET