New Zealand Company Jade Valley Set to Dominate the Market for Mānuka Honey at ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand company Jade Valley will be bringing their premium grade Manuka honey to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, to meet with prospective U.S. retailers looking to put their Manuka honey on American shelves. The March 22nd through 25th program of ECRM is focused on products in the realm of Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, which means Jade Valley will have a chance to discuss the health benefits of their Manuka honey in a setting tailored to their expertise.

Jade Valley prides themselves on the quality of their Manuka range of products. Their business is 100% New Zealand owned and operated, so they have the highest degree of control over every aspect of their Manuka honey production, from hive to jar. Quality Manuka honey has seen a significant jump in sales over the past decade as more Americans begin to recognize the power of Manuka honey for its health and wellbeing properties.

Jade Valley honey is sourced from the Manuka bush from some of the most remote and beautiful areas in New Zealand. Jade Valley Manuka honey is pure, with no other added ingredients.

The honey produced from the pollen of the Mānuka flower, a key component of Jade Valley's honey is often called the standard against which all other honey is compared. This highly sought-after flower helps create the Manuka honey with its distinct taste and aroma, found nowhere else in nature. It is so highly valued that there is a rating system based solely around the Manuka flower, called the Unique Manuka Factor, for which Jade Valley meets the stringent set of guidelines to earn themselves the UMF™ accreditation.

Jade Valley's impressive Manuka product range including; Manuka honey, Manuka lozenges and Manuka oils, doesn't just end there. Jade Valley uses their Manuka honey as an ingredient in their Gelven baby skincare range. Baby brand, Gelven has its roots in business going back to 1951, and now they are on the cutting edge of baby products like Diaper Cream, Body Cream, Bath and Body Wash and Baby Oil. Manuka honey has been shown to have antibacterial and anti-microbial properties and is one of the ingredients used in the Gelven baby skincare range. In addition to their first-rate honey, Gelven's products also contain some key ingredients like Vitamin E, Kiwifruit extract and Colostrum. Gelven's goal was to create gentle and effective skincare using the best ingredients to keep babies clean and healthy.

Jade Valley is a New Zealand brand that is not to be missed, and they will be meeting with U.S. retail brands at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference at the Hyatt Regency at The Arch, in St. Louis, Missouri, March 22nd and 25th.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vincent Isom (954) 399-2207

234798@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jade Valley