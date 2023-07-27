New Zealand Data Center Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2028: Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Facilities Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

27 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET
The New Zealand data center market is expected to reach a value of 1.7 billion by 2028 from $1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.23%
This comprehensive report dives into the intricacies of the New Zealand data center market, examining its market share in great detail. From existing facilities to upcoming developments, it scrutinizes the investments made in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards.
The report presents an in-depth analysis of various segments, providing valuable insights into market sizing and investment estimation. Key investors, including AWS, Canberra Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, and others, have been actively involved in the New Zealand data center market. Notably, the country boasts around 30 operational colocation data centers, most of which adhere to the rigorous Tier III standards.
The report highlights New Zealand's favorable position in terms of AI adoption preparedness, as indicated by the Government AI Readiness Index 2022 report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Moreover, the New Zealand government and enterprises have strategically increased investments in submarine cables, revolutionizing fiber infrastructure and improving connectivity.
The government's emphasis on cloud usage, through initiatives like the Government Cloud Strategy and the New Zealand Government Common Capability Cloud (GCCC) program, further underlines the nation's commitment to technological advancement.
Additionally, the Open Government Data program promotes transparency, accountability, and innovation by enhancing the accessibility and availability of government data. As New Zealand's digital economy experiences exponential growth, driven by the surging popularity of video streaming and AR/VR applications, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market's potential and future prospects.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and New Zealand colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in New Zealand by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 31
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5
- Coverage: 6+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in New Zealand
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The New Zealand market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Auckland
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
