New Zealand Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this New Zealand data center market report.

New Zealand data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21.12% during the period 2020−2026. New Zealand data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 33 existing data centers and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 10 cities including Auckland and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

New Zealand is an emerging market in APAC, with factors such as availability of renewable energy, free cooling solutions, a stable and investor-friendly business environment, and access to large swatches of land outside cities such as Auckland and Wellington likely to boost investments in the New Zealand data center market in coming years. The New Zealand data center market is currently dominated by local operators, however investments from global operators are increasing. Several new entrants such as DCI Data Centers, Canberra Data Centres, and Lake Parime have entered in the New Zealand market, with more entrants expecting to enter the market in coming years. Auckland is the primary data center hub in New Zealand , hosting around 40% of the existing third-party data centers, and around 50% of the existing power capacity. Christchurch and Wellington are the other major data center destinations for existing facilities. The country has implemented the Privacy Act 2020 in December 2020 for data localization and protection of personal information, thereby contributing to the future demand for data centers. At this stage, only 30–35% of New Zealand -based organizations have completely shifted to the cloud platform. However, with the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the adoption rate expects to expedite in coming years, with cloud regions announced by Microsoft and AWS. Around 84% of the electricity is currently generated through renewable sources in the country, with solar and wind sources as the major renewable energy contributors. New Zealand aims to generate 100% electricity through renewables by 2030 and commits to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in New Zealand

Facilities Covered (Existing): 33



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 10 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in New Zealand

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 13 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 19 support infrastructure providers, and 8 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/new-zealand-data-center-market

New Zealand Data Center Market – Segmentation

In New Zealand , cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in the implementation of IoT technology.

, cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in the implementation of IoT technology. In New Zealand , most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most adopted cooling system in the country among data center facilities. Free cooling solutions will reduce the PUE of data centers.

, most data centers are designed to cool servers through air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units. Free cooling techniques and chillers are the most adopted cooling system in the country among data center facilities. Free cooling solutions will reduce the PUE of data centers. Greenfield data center projects are witnessing increased investments from local and global data center providers as they are aiming to expand their presence. Arup, AECOM, Aurecon, TransWorks, and Beca are the major construction contractors in New Zealand .

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Auckland

Other Cities

New Zealand Data Center Market – Dynamics

The adoption of cloud computing technology has experienced considerable growth in New Zealand over the last few years. Although around 30–35% of organizations have fully shifted their workloads to the cloud platform, about 90% use cloud-based services for at least some of their workloads and are shifting to the cloud-first based IT strategy. The revenue from the public cloud market expects to reach over USD 1.29 billion in 2021 and over USD 3 billion by 2026. SaaS will lead the revenue share, expecting to generate around USD 700 million in 2021. Datacom, Spark Digital, Umbrellar, CodeBlue, Lucidity, MiIT, and OmniNet are among the local cloud providers in New Zealand. IBM, a global cloud service provider, has the presence in the country. Google has launched a Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect location in Auckland to connect New Zealand to Google's network. In May 2020, Microsoft announced its plan to build its first data center region in the country. On completion, the company will offer Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and other cloud services through it. AWS has also announced its AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region, that will include three availability zones to be operational in 2024.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT Surge fueling Demand for Data Centers

Increase in Data Center Investments

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting Data Center Demand

5G Deployment leading Edge Data Center Deployments

New Zealand Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Auckland



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/new-zealand-data-center-market

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon

Beca

Hawkins

Mott MacDonald

Norman Disney & Young

& Young The Building Intelligence Group

TransWorks

WT

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Black Box

Climaveneta

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

EcoCooling

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Thycon

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Canberra Data Centers

Datacom

Data Vault

DCI Data Centers

Microsoft

Plan B

Spark Digital

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence