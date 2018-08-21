New Zealand Entrepreneur Makes NASDAQ Milestone

Carl Sanders-Edwards completed the prestigious 12-week NASDAQ program which mentors entrepreneurs striving to take their business to the next level and accelerate company growth. Sanders-Edwards was one of 12 highly talented individuals from around the world selected to work with Milestone Makers to set, reach and celebrate key milestones for their enterprises.

"The Milestone Maker program is a real turning point for Adeption. It has given me the opportunity to bring together an in-depth funding strategy that will enable the company to gear up for our next stage of growth," said Carl.

Adeption's leadership development technology is set to revolutionize global leadership development through its platform that seeks to democratize leadership coaching.

"It's like having a pocket leadership coach. Leadership training is no longer just for the board table or those reaching the peak of their careers. Adeption makes it accessible to anyone at any time," said Carl.

"The technology is a world first – no one else is doing anything quite like it. One of the key differences is that through Adeption people are acting on their leadership development rather than just absorbing information. It's more of a 'fit bit' approach to leadership development - learning through doing."

Adeption's clients, including USA based Fortune 500 Companies and international companies such as Southern Cross Health Society and 2degrees, bear testament to the extraordinary technology this young start-up company has brought to the learning and development market.

"We moved in 2017 to see how Adeption would go in the US. The market here is a $17 billion industry – the biggest global market for leadership development," said Carl. "It was a big leap, but it has paid off. We're now in a position to really capture our share of the market."

Carl originally founded JumpShift – a leadership development consultancy in New Zealand – with his wife Emma in 2008. Carl then went on to study for his MBA in Boston, where he was the Fulbright Scholar in Entrepreneurship. It was during this time that the concept for Adeption was born and, following a successful capital raise, Carl and his family moved to the US.

