New Zealand Facilities Management 2021 | Market Seeing Relatively Stable Growth

The New Zealand (NZ) facilities management (FM) market is seeing relatively stable growth, despite the pandemic-induced disruption in 2020. The high awareness of FM services and active participation of end users, coupled with the growing awareness of energy efficiency and the existing building stock in the country, has been responsible for the stable FM demand in the country.

However, market development is strained by a lack of scale in certain geographical areas and limitation in funding among end users, challenging FM adoption and delivery. The existing FM practices are skewed towards a conventionally operational rather than strategic approach. This, coupled with the dearth of skilled personnel across the country, hinders the advancement of FM solutions.

The FM market in New Zealand is supported by the relatively stable economic conditions in the country. The large facility base in several end-user sectors, such as retail and government, also translates into significant and steady FM demand. In general, the domestic FM market's development mirrors that of the Australian FM market, albeit on a slower and smaller scale.

Many service providers that have a strong presence in the Australian market choose to explore growth opportunities in the New Zealand market as well. This has resulted in a good mix of local and foreign service providers operating in the domestic FM market in New Zealand. Domestic end users, are, however, less aware of and therefore less likely to adopt new technologies. They are more likely to adopt new technologies when driven to do so by regulatory mandates or guidelines.

This study analyzes the New Zealand FM market, covering the market drivers, restraints, forecasts, trends, and competitive landscape. The study also provides analysis by engagement type, service type, and end-user verticals. It covers a 2018 to 2026 time frame with 2020 being the base year. The study identifies 5 key growth opportunities for stakeholders in the New Zealand FM market.

Key Issues Addressed:



Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the potential market opportunities and current outsourcing trends?

Which are the factors contributing to and deterring market development? How do these factors affect the market?

Are the products offered today meeting customer needs, or are additional developments needed?

What are the key growth opportunities market participants should pay focus on?

