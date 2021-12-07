New Zealand Micromobility Market to Grow With 64.3% CAGR Through 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Zealand micromobility market revenue stood at $9.5 million in 2020, and it will grow to $2,395.1 million by 2030, demonstrating a healthy CAGR of 64.3% from 2021 to 2030. The market is being driven by the low cost and high convenience provided by these solutions, enactment of supportive government policies, and burgeoning demand for reducing traffic congestion in cities.

The surging need to reduce transportation costs is driving the New Zealand micromobility market, as micromobility is an extremely low-cost travel option. Moreover, it reduces the requirement for personal vehicles, which entail insurance charges, fuel costs, and maintenance expenses. Besides helping reduce commuters' traveling expenditure, micromobility services bridge the gap in first- and last-mile connectivity better than conventional shared mobility.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/new-zealand-micromobility-market/report-sample

Key Findings of New Zealand Micromobility Market Report

E-scooters are expected to dominate the New Zealand micromobility market in the coming years, under the vehicle type segment. Owing to their ability to provide greater comfort than conventional pedal-assisted bikes, e-scooters are being increasingly preferred by commuters.

micromobility market in the coming years, under the vehicle type segment. Owing to their ability to provide greater comfort than conventional pedal-assisted bikes, e-scooters are being increasingly preferred by commuters. The dockless category will exhibit the higher New Zealand micromobility market growth rate in the forthcoming years, within the sharing system segment. A large number of companies are adopting the dockless vehicle sharing system owing to its lower capital requirements than the docked system.

micromobility market growth rate in the forthcoming years, within the sharing system segment. A large number of companies are adopting the dockless vehicle sharing system owing to its lower capital requirements than the docked system. The first- and last-mile category is predicted to contribute the higher revenue to the New Zealand micromobility market, based on model. As e-scooters and bikes are highly effective in easing first- and last-mile connectivity, they are being preferred over other vehicles.

micromobility market, based on model. As e-scooters and bikes are highly effective in easing first- and last-mile connectivity, they are being preferred over other vehicles. In January 2020 , Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd. announced the expansion of its operations in New Zealand . The organization started providing 880 new-age N3 e-scooters, along with adjustable safety helmets, in Auckland .

, Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd. announced the expansion of its operations in . The organization started providing 880 new-age N3 e-scooters, along with adjustable safety helmets, in . In June 2019 , Flamingo Technologies Limited deployed 400 e-scooters and expanded its operations in Wellington . The company launched these services as part of a trial program, which was initiated by the city's authorities.

Browse detailed report on New Zealand Micromobility Market Size, Revenue, Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The COVID-19 pandemic is propelling the New Zealand micromobility market advance as people are increasingly preferring these solutions owing to their ability to mitigate the spread of the infection. Moreover, people will depend heavily on micromobility for their traveling needs in the upcoming years too because they connect to people's homes and offices from mass transit hubs, such as metro stations and bus stops.

Major players in the New Zealand micromobility market are Lime, Bird Rides Inc., Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd., Flamingo Technologies Limited, Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd., Micro Mobility Systems AG, SmartMotion Bikes, The Mobility Company, Blip, Ghost Scooters, Electric Scooter Shop, Hybrid Bikes Ltd., Hikobike, Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd., Segway Inc., and Vmoto Limited.

New Zealand Micromobility Market Segmentation Analysis

New Zealand Micromobility Market Based on Type

E-scooters

E-bikes

E-mopeds

E-pods

Bikes

Scooters

New Zealand Micromobility Market Based on Model

First- and Last-Mile

Multimodal

New Zealand Micromobility Market Based on Sharing System

Docked

Dockless

New Zealand Micromobility Market Browse More Related Reports

Global Micromobility Market - Across the globe, the micromobility market is currently registering the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In this region, China is witnessing the highest demand for bike sharing services.

Indonesia Micromobility Market - The larger share within the sharing system segment of the Indonesian micromobility market will be held by the dockless bifurcation in the years to come.

Japan Micromobility Market - In the coming years, the larger share within the model segment of the Japanese micromobility market will be held by the first- and last-mile bifurcation. To travel between the home or office to mass transit hubs, such as bus stops and metro stations, people either walk or take their personal vehicles.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence