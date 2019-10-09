New Zealand Research Finds Head-and-Neck Cooling with Cryohelmet™ Significantly Reduces Clinical Symptom Severity After Sports-Related Concussion Injuries

SHIRLEY, Mass., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Star Sporting Goods, makers of the Catalyst Cryohelmet™ (https://www.cryohelmet.com/home) recently highlighted a new study from New Zealand researchers that features Cryohelmet use in post-concussive sports injuries for male and female athletes. Published in Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research, researchers studied 35 players with sport originated brain injury (SOBI) and found that application of cooling with Cryohelmet after a SOBI event showed positive support for the overall use of cooling as a treatment. The individuals involved reported that cooling brought a marked improvement of typical SOBI-related symptoms.

"This study identified an observed and pronounced immediate reduction in post-brain injury event clinical symptoms for both male and female players, with selective head-neck cooling." —Dr. Doug King, Department of Emergency, New Zealand Hutt Valley District Health Board.

It is known that core and brain temperature are naturally elevated after exertion and cerebral blood temperature normalizes more slowly than body temperature. Normalizing brain temperature quickly after an injury is one of the critical approaches to fostering recovery and reducing long term damage. External cooling applied to the head and neck as a treatment is well studied, and can be an effective mitigating approach to lower brain temperatures and promoting recovery.

The Cryohelmet features an insulating, latex-free neoprene shell with a drawstring adjustment to achieve good contact with the head for better thermal transfer. The inside of the shell is lined with individual, flexible cold packs which contour well to the wearer's head. The cold packs are fully modular and repositionable, and are held within nylon mesh fabric for moisture wicking and quick drying. All components of the Cryohelmet are washable for repeated use.

The Cryohelmet is already in use by many current and former professional athletes as well as non-athletes of all ages. Learn more about the science of cooling at: www.IceYourHead.com.

About All-Star

The Cryohelmet™ is produced by All-Star Sporting Goods, a family business that specializes in designing and manufacturing protective products for baseball, softball and football. All-Star® holds many patents and has been on the leading edge of sports equipment development since 1960. They invented the hockey-style helmet for catchers and umpires which changed the face of professional baseball and redefined the established safety standards. All-Star has developed numerous advancements that have become industry standards and continues to push helmet technology forward. Learn more at: www.All-StarSports.com.

