New Zealand Skincare Brand essano officially Launches Best Selling Concentrated Serums Collection in U.S.

Consumers looking for a great natural skincare regime will love the new additions to essano's U.S. product range. Each of the three natural concentrated serums have been developed to a premium, natural, high-potency formula that penetrates the lower levels of your skin. Safe for all skin types, this range as been designed for maximum results with minimal irritation and is suitable for sensitive skin.

But essano doesn't stop there, the range of concentrated serums can fit into the everyday consumer's current skincare routine without it being complicated or confusing. Each product comes with an information pack that breaks down the full range, how to correctly apply them and where to fit them into your current routine. Furthermore, essano's premium, natural skincare products are also affordable and accessible to all.

"We're thrilled U.S. consumers will now have an opportunity to experience all of the benefits of essano's concentrated serums. The formulation strikes the perfect balance between nature and science by harnessing the most powerful ingredients that help to target specific areas of concern and deliver fantastic results," said Co-Founder Anthony Gadsdon. "Essano is there to help women and men feel empowered to make fearless choices by arming them with honest, uncomplicated solutions in a category that often trades in confusion."

For those looking to try essano's best-selling collection of 16 hydrating and nourishing products, including Concentrated Serums, a Hydrating Rosehip Oil range, and a Collagen Boost range, they are now available in Rite-Aid stores, as well as a select number of CVS locations. Furthermore, essano can be found on social at Instagram , Facebook or online at essanobeauty.com

About essano

Essano is crafted on the belief that everyone should be able to have gorgeous products and amazing results without harm to themselves, our planet and our furry friends. essano is proudly 100% cruelty-free all the way to the final production in its New Zealand-based factory. Caring for the planet and its people is at the heart of essano's sustainable business model, and essano's parent company has signed the New Zealand Plastic Packaging Declaration, which means by 2025, all its packaging will be 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

