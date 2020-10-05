New Zealand Skincare Brand essano Officially Launches Best Selling Rosehip Seed Oil Collection In United States

Consumers looking for a great natural skincare regime will love the new-to-U.S. essano range. Central to essano's skincare line is the highly effective Organic Rosehip Seed 20ml Oil, which has a number of skin-loving benefits including how it helps to improve the appearance of stretch marks and uneven skin tone, and it is also scientifically formulated to help boost moisture, hydrate skin and improves the look of fine lines,

But essano doesn't stop there, the line is also packed with multi-functional active botanicals such as açai berry oil, jojoba oil, aloe vera and shea butter to help boost the appearance of radiant healthy looking skin.

"essano is one of the most highly repurchased skincare brands** in the New Zealand and Australia markets as a result of its many devoted followers, and we're thrilled U.S. consumers will now have an opportunity to experience all of the benefits of Organic Rosehip Seed Oil," said Co-Founder Anthony Gadsdon. "Empowering consumers to enhance their natural beauty, rather than concealing it is something we take great pride in, and one of the many reasons essano has such a loyal following amongst skincare beginners and experts alike."

For those looking to try essano's best-selling collection of 13 hydrating and nourishing products, including Organic Rosehip Seed Oil, Nourishing Facial Moisturizer, and a Collagen Boost range, they are now available in all Rite-Aid stores, as well as a select number of CVS and Harmon locations. Furthermore, essano can be found on social at Instagram , Facebook or online at essanobeauty.com

About essano

essano is crafted on the belief that everyone should be able to have gorgeous products and amazing results without harm to themselves, our planet and our furry friends. essano is proudly 100% cruelty-free all the way to the final production in its New Zealand-based factory. Caring for the planet and its people is at the heart of essano's sustainable business model, and essano's parent company has signed the New Zealand Plastic Packaging Declaration, which means by 2025, all its packaging will be 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

About Organic Rosehip Seed Oil

Rosehip Oil is known for its protective and regenerative properties, helping to improve the appearance of scars, fine lines and stretch marks. It is rich in essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6 and 9) that are good for the skin.

