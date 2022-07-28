New Zealand Tech Firm Crossware to Fuel Global Expansion with European Acquisition

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand headquartered Software as a Service (SaaS) B2B tech scale-up Crossware and the eKomi Group today announced the acquisition of leading German email signature provider Gangl.de as part of its global expansion.

Crossware, a world-leading email signature solution for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange and HCL Domino with over a million global subscribers acquired the Gangl.de to increase its footprint in the world's largest economic region - the European Union.

Founded by tech entrepreneur Per Andersen in 2001, Crossware is a homegrown success story with its software used annually on 1.8 billion emails across 80 countries – representing a 10 per cent share of the global email market. Crossware was acquired in 2021 by the eKomi Group - Europe's premiere & largest independent provider of transaction-based reviews & ratings.

For Troy Adams, Crossware's Managing Director, the acquisition of Gangl.de will help build Crossware's momentum as a vital technology partner while it thrives to become the premier centralized platform for email signature management worldwide.

"This acquisition allows Crossware to control its destiny as a tech firm by allowing us to significantly scale in the European Union," said Mr. Adams.

"Our partnership with Gangl.de is truly complementary and significantly increases our global reach, software development team and client footprint, which in turn allows us to build scale - one of the most critical components to the success of any technology firm. This acquisition, coupled with our recent rebrand will see us become the technology platform of choice for multi-national firms seeking to utilize their email signatures as a key component of their marketing and brand initiatives." Mr. Adams continued.

Gangl.de offers over 70 products and solutions based around the Microsoft email services universe, adding unrivaled value and efficiencies to its clients' businesses. With over 17,000 B2B clients in Europe's German-speaking region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Ganlg.de enjoys a plethora of long-term relationships and partnerships while helping these organizations to add value and efficiencies to their business via email tracking and standardized branding.

For Gangl.de Founder and Managing Director Thomas Gangl, this partnership represents an opportunity for the organization to embark on its next growth phase in the global marketplace.

"Gangl.de and Crossware are working together to change, educate and transform the use of email by companies as a most powerful marketing and data collection tool in their arsenal," Mr. Gangl said.

"Our partnership allows us to share learnings and expertise as we seek to re-define the epitome of email management. I am looking forward to partnering with the Crossware team as we seek to go global as a merged company as our relationship continues to grow." Mr. Gangl added.

About Crossware

Founded in 1992 in Denmark by Per Andersen as a creator of software solutions for IBM Lotus (now HCL)., Mr. Andersen's love of New Zealand brought Crossware Down Under. Eventually settling in Auckland, Crossware quickly grew to become the largest and most experienced HCL Lotus Software vendor in the country. This growth occurred due to the key insight that in a time of cluttered inboxes and email fatigue, sending data-driven personalized and relevant emails matters more than ever.

Crossware's powerful tools allow its clients to personalize company emails with intelligently applied ad banners, email signatures, disclaimers and more. In 2013 as Microsoft business solutions grew, Crossware was the first to introduce an Email Signature Solution for Microsoft Office 365 . Today, Crossware Mail Signature has over a million users across 80 countries.

About Gangl.de

Founded in 1999 by entrepreneur Thomas Gangl, Gangl.de is the unchallenged market leader in the German-speaking region. Located east of Stuttgart, Germany, it develops and offers practical solutions for Outlook, Exchange-Server as well as Office 365 and Exchange Online. Today Gangl.de serves 5.500 companies with 17.000 installations and 650,000 active users whilst maintaining a massive catalogue of high-performance email integrations.

About eKomi

eKomi Holdings with its group companies, affiliates and partners is Europe's premiere & largest independent provider of transaction-based reviews & ratings with specialist expertise in intelligent feedback systems in social commerce and customer evaluation for businesses operating across a wide range of sectors. Headquartered in Berlin, eKomi has offices in Amsterdam, Auckland, Berlin, Brisbane, Cape Town, Dubai, Hannover, Kyiv, Lahore, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles and Madrid while cooperating with an extensive network of partners around the globe.

Contact:

Troy Adams

0466384140

[email protected]

SOURCE Crossware