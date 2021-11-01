New Zealand UPS Systems Market Report 2021 Featuring ABB, Cyberpower Systems, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Helios Power Solutions, Riello UPS, Schneider Electric, Socomec, Tripp-Lite, & Vertiv

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand UPS Systems Market (2021-2027): Forecast by KVA Rating, Phase, Application, Region and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Zealand UPS Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-27.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers, and market share by companies, which would help stakeholders to devise and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

New Zealand UPS Market Synopsis

New Zealand UPS market witnessed healthy growth during the period 2017-20 underpinned by rapid growth in the commercial sector owing to the ongoing digitization of the country. The upcoming development projects which are cloud-based and the increasing number of data centers in the country are the major drivers for the UPS market in New Zealand.



However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a slowdown in the market during the year 2020, as a result of a halt in the business operations, manufacturing units, and the stringent lockdown imposed in the country. The falling demand from the commercial and manufacturing sectors have hampered the growth of the UPS market in the IT and BFSI sectors.



Recovery is expected in market revenues post 2020, with a gradual opening of economic activities and restart of the manufacturing sector along with industrial activities, which would result in increased demand for UPS across the country.



The growth can be attributed to rising investment in the IT, cloud computing, data center and manufacturing industries with the aim of making New Zealand a favoured destination for foreign investments.



Global Tech giants like Microsoft, Meridian Energy and Datagrid New Zealand are in the process of setting up manufacturing plants of UPS in New Zealand. The Cloud Act, Climate Change Response (Zero carbon) Amendment Act, would focus on increasing the share of renewable energy sources to generate electricity and thus it would in-turn increase the demand for UPS in the country.

Further, the increasing investment for technological advancement of sectors such as healthcare, banking & finance, would strengthen the ICT sector which would drive the demand for UPS even further.

Market Analysis by KVA Ratings

The segment 1.1 KVA-5 KVA generated the majority of the market revenues on account of its wide application in residential and commercial sectors.



The COVID-19 pandemic brought a paradigm shift in work culture and along with it the work-from-home culture was adopted by many companies which also increased the consumption rate of electricity and in-turn increased the demand for UPS by household and corporate sector of the society as well.

Market Analysis by Applications

In New Zealand UPS Market, industrial and commercial applications have led the overall market revenues accounting more than 90% of the market revenues in 2020. Commercial application captured key share of the market pie, led by deployment across various areas such as data centers, BFSI, etc.

Scope of the Report

Company Profiles

ABB Group

Cyberpower Systems Inc.

Delta Electronics (NZ) Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Helios Power Solutions

Riello UPS

Schneider Electric (NZ) Ltd.

Socomec Group

Tripp-Lite

Vertiv Holdings LLC

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

New Zealand UPS Market Overview

New Zealand UPS Market Outlook

New Zealand UPS Market Forecast

Historical data and Forecast of New Zealand UPS Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By kVA Ratings, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues, By Phase, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues, By Application, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F Market Drivers and Restraints

New Zealand UPS Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

New Zealand UPS Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:By kVA Ratings

Up to 1 kVA

1 - 20 kVA

1 - 50 kVA

1 - 200 kVA

Above 200 kVA

By Phase

1 Phase

3 Phase

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

Northern Region

Southern Region

Central Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5exlr8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

