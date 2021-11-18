New Zealand's Best-Selling Bottled Water Has Arrived Stateside

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ is a bottled water brand of the future. From the way it sources its water to how it runs its facility to its investment in sustainable packaging, the company has clearly established itself as a forward-thinking leader in its industry. Pure NZ has also officially crossed the pond, bringing its quality, artisanal bottled water into a thirsty U.S. marketplace.

Pure NZ is a Kiwi company located just south of the massive New Zealand city-center of Auckland. The brand has built a state-of-the-art bottling facility a half-hour drive outside of the metropolis nestled amidst the gorgeous backdrop of the sleepy town of Pokeno. Why the rural location? Because the structure happens to be located directly over an underground aquifer.

This has allowed Pure NZ to bottle water captured by nature directly at the source to the tune of up to 220 million bottles per year. The large-scale, high-speed bottling facility is also designed to create bottles from rPET (recycled) plastic, allowing the company to operate on a level of sustainability unmatched in the industry.

From its aquifer access to its top-of-the-line facility, Pure NZ has created a business model that gives it complete control over the entire bottling process — allowing the organization to maintain the highest standards in the process.

For years this has been great news for residents of New Zealand, where Pure NZ has remained a top-selling bottled water provider. However, in recent years, the company has begun to spread further afield.

In late 2019, Pure NZ officially entered the U.S. marketplace, where it began offering its artisanal water to a consumer base that has steadily increased its demand for both bottled water and sustainably made products. The arrival seems well-timed, as Pure NZ's vision resonates perfectly with countless Americans looking for ways to adopt habits that are good for both themselves and the environment.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ is owned by NZ Drinks and is one of the top beverage brands in New Zealand. NZ Drinks owns one of the largest bottling plants in the country and has received accolades from the Australasian Bottled Water Institute, Inc, the Waikato District Council, and others for its sound business methods. Learn more about these certificates and the various Pure NZ products available at nzdrinks.co.nz .

