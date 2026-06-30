Key Takeaways:

Cost of Shared Experiences: Gen Z reports that group spending is driving many of them into debt, showing how social plans can come with real financial consequences.

Gen Z reports that group spending is driving many of them into debt, showing how social plans can come with real financial consequences. Chasing Down Repayments: Fronting money for friends and family often leaves Gen Z chasing repayments — or not getting fully paid back at all.

Fronting money for friends and family often leaves Gen Z chasing repayments — or not getting fully paid back at all. Strain on Friendships: Shared expenses are creating friendship tension for Gen Z, making dinners, trips and events into potential sources of anxiety.

Shared expenses are creating friendship tension for Gen Z, making dinners, trips and events into potential sources of anxiety. Speed of Repayment: Frequent Zelle® users say faster paybacks are changing how they settle up, helping reduce the friction of shared spending.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The trip made it out of the group chat. The payback did not.

New research from the Zelle Avoidance Economy Report finds that 76% of Gen Z consumers who have fronted money for a group expense, like a trip or event, say they were not fully repaid, and 55% say it created tension or negatively affected a relationship. Nearly half (47%) say they have gone into debt to cover group expenses.

New Zelle® Research: The Group Chat Is Lit. Settling Up Is Another Story.

"No one wants the best part of a trip to be followed by the worst part: chasing friends to pay you back," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "Shared experiences should bring people closer, not create debt, tension or awkward group chat reminders. Zelle gives consumers a fast, simple way to settle up through their banking app, so they can move on from the bill and get back to the experience."

Gen Z is Spending, but Is The Payback Still Pending?

Gen Z is emerging as the biggest average spender on group travel and event experiences. While nearly half of Americans surveyed spent less than $2,500 per person on major events such as the World Cup, Coachella, the U.S. Open and the Super Bowl, 37% of Gen Z consumers spent at least $2,501 per person on average, the highest of any generation.

But as spending rises, repayment is lagging. Across all respondents who sometimes borrow for shared expenses, 28% say they pay someone back immediately or the same day. Among Gen Z consumers:

18% say it can take up to one month to pay someone back

say it can take up to one month to pay someone back 10% say it can take two to six months

say it can take two to six months 11% say it can take longer than six months

Payment Avoidance Is Becoming Social Avoidance

The report identifies "payment avoidance" as a prominent social behavior: consumers delaying, ignoring or withdrawing from uncomfortable money conversations with friends and family.

Among respondents:

48% of Gen Z consumers view delaying repayment as avoidance

view delaying repayment as avoidance 20% of Gen Z consumers have canceled plans, muted or ignored group chats to avoid repayment

have canceled plans, muted or ignored group chats to avoid repayment 33% of Gen Z consumers say settling shared expenses creates stress or anxiety

"Delaying repayment can create a bigger problem than the debt itself. As Zelle found, there is a tendency from consumers to avoid conversations about repayment," said Dr. Traci Williams, board certified clinical psychologist and certified financial therapist. "What starts as a payment request can quickly turn into avoidance to temporarily reduce financial anxiety. Taking responsibility, acknowledging the delay and using simple tools to pay people back can help reduce stress and protect relationships."1

Zelle Users Say Digital Payments Reduce the Awkwardness

For many consumers, digital payment tools are helping make shared expenses easier to manage. Among surveyed Zelle super-users (those that who use Zelle most often):2

80% say Zelle helps them get paid back faster

say Zelle helps them get paid back faster 68% say Zelle makes it easier to split costs fairly

say Zelle makes it easier to split costs fairly 50% say Zelle reduces awkwardness when settling shared expenses

Across all super-user respondents, 76% say they pay people back faster since using Zelle, including 86% of Gen Z consumers.

"Whether it's a group trip, a birthday dinner or tickets to a major event, Zelle helps people pay each other back quickly through their banking app," Leonhard added. "That speed and simplicity can make a meaningful difference when money is on the line between friends and family."

"When planning a trip with friends, Zelle gave me a sense of relief because we were able to all book our trip together, efficiently on one ticket," said Robinia H., a consumer from Illinois. "Zelle made it easy to decide what we wanted to do, pay for it quickly, and get it reserved. It just streamlined the entire process."

Additional Findings

The consequences can extend beyond the bill. The report found that 27% of Americans say repayment issues have caused tension or arguments, while 25% of Gen Z consumers say repayment issues have damaged a relationship long-term. Some consumers say the impact went even further: 19% of Millennials and 14% of Gen Z consumers say they have ended a friendship or relationship because of repayment disputes.

About the Zelle Avoidance Economy Report

The Zelle Avoidance Economy Report is based on two national surveys conducted in May and June 2026 exploring how Americans handle shared expenses – especially during high-spend cultural moments – and taps into a universal but under-discussed social tension: the avoidance and discomfort around paying people back.

The first survey included 1000 Americans. The second survey included 1000 Zelle super-users.3

About Zelle®

Zelle® powers fast, reliable person-to-person digital payments, moving more than $1 trillion between millions of consumer and small business accounts at United States banks and credit unions. Available through a network of more than 2,300 financial institutions, Zelle® enables people to send and receive money directly – without cash, checks or third-party apps. Zelle® is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which works with America's banks, credit unions and government agencies to drive prosperity, deliver bold innovation and improve how payments are made. Learn more at www.zelle.com.

1 The quote featured was obtained via a paid partnership with Dr. Traci Williams in June 2026.

2 This is based on a 10-minute online survey conducted among 1000 Zelle super-users (those who use Zelle at least four times per month). Participants were compensated for their time.

3 This consumer research was conducted by Accelerant Research in partnership with Early Warning Services, LLC. The consumer quote featured was obtained via Qualitative Interviews (N=12) in June 2026. A 10-minute online survey was conducted among 1000 Americans and 1000 Zelle super-users (those who use Zelle at least four times per month). Participants were compensated for their time.

SOURCE Zelle