New Zelle® Survey Data: Boomers Built Main Street. Now They're Ready to Sell - But Gen Z and Millennials Aren't Buying.

New survey data reveals why local American small businesses aren't attracting buyers – and how updating operations can help win over the next generation.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive wave of small business owners is preparing to exit (often referred to as the "Silver Tsunami"), but the next generation isn't lining up to take over.

2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report

New data from the 2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report reveals a generational disconnect between retiring owners and younger buyers that is putting small businesses at risk of closing. While nearly half (49%) of small business owners over 50 surveyed plan to exit within the next decade, most lack a succession plan – and many may not meet the expectations of a generation raised on fast, digital-first payments.

The result: a looming shakeout on Main Street, where businesses that fail to modernize risk being passed over, but also offer a clear path for buyers to step in, upgrade operations, and unlock potential growth.

"There is a massive opportunity right now for the next generation of entrepreneurs to skip starting from scratch and instead buy and modernize existing businesses," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "For younger entrepreneurs, expectations are fundamentally different. Raised in an era of fast payments and creator-led businesses, speed, reliability and digital fluency are baseline requirements."

The 2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report, which surveyed business owners approaching retirement and young or prospective entrepreneurs[1], found:

Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) say receiving payments quickly are critical or very important to reducing first-year risk

84% are more attracted to businesses that already operate digitally

More than two-thirds (67%) say outdated payment options could derail a deal altogether

At the same time, many existing businesses aren't ready for these expectations:

60% of small business owners have no formal succession plan

Only 29% say their business is modernized

41% would shut down if they can't find a buyer

The gap between what's being sold and what buyers expect could determine whether millions of businesses change hands or disappear, with modernization emerging as a lever for increasing value amid barriers like financing, inherited liabilities and overall operational complexity.

The 9-to-5 Workday Is Dead for Small Businesses

Small businesses are already operating beyond the traditional 9-to-5 workday, and that aligns with what the next generation of small business owners expect.

In 2025, nearly half of the small businesses that used Zelle used it after 9 p.m., with more than a quarter active during midnight to 3 a.m. For Gen Z and Millennials, this kind of cash-flow is baseline for how and when businesses run.

Zelle is also powering high-value, business-critical transactions. Small businesses received an average of $477 per payment, with significantly larger amounts across certain key business functions like billing for completed work ($1,043) and recurring monthly payments ($627) for things like yard maintenance, daycare and social media services according to memo fields, a strong indicator that owners trust fast, reliable payments to run their operations.

"[Zelle] is connected to major banks, which gives them a lot of credibility. They keep excellent records financially, they have excellent confirmations as you're going through the process; everything's very transparent," said Randi R., the owner of an interior design company in California. "It just expedites your business all around and saves you time and money."

"As a small business owner, Zelle makes me feel like I can take care of my clients and make sure the business is consistent and thriving," said Shawn W., the owner of a travel company in North Carolina. "You don't have to worry about funds just sitting for days, you will have access as soon as you need, and your clients will have access to funds as soon as they need."

For businesses that come up for sale, the ability to move money quickly and operate digitally may determine whether they're seen as an opportunity – or get overlooked.

Zelle is building for both sides of the transition:

Helping current owners modernize with tools like Zelle® tag , now used by more than half of newly enrolled small businesses. This feature allows small businesses to claim a custom handle (e.g., "brooklynbarbeque") that drops customer payments straight into the business's eligible bank or credit union account — no email address or U.S. mobile number needed for the sender.

, now used by more than half of newly enrolled small businesses. This feature allows small businesses to claim a custom handle (e.g., "brooklynbarbeque") that drops customer payments straight into the business's eligible bank or credit union account — no email address or U.S. mobile number needed for the sender. Investing in the next wave of entrepreneurs through the Zelle® Community Development & Entrepreneurship Scholarship, which awarded $10,000 to 10 MBA students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) that aspire to keep small businesses alive and local. The scholarship is a partnership between Zelle, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, and Community Development Investors.

About the 2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report

The 2026 Zelle Small Business Pulse Report is based on two national surveys conducted in March 2026 exploring the impact of the oncoming "Silver Tsunami," a shift expected to see nearly 2.9 million baby-boomer small business owners retire by 2035.2

The first survey was of 500 small business owners age 50 and above. The second survey was of 250 Gen Z and Millennial current MBA students and/or MBA degree holders under the age of 45.3

About Zelle®

Zelle® powers fast, reliable person-to-person digital payments, moving more than $1 trillion between millions of consumer and small business accounts at United States banks and credit unions. Available through a network of more than 2,300 financial institutions, Zelle® enables people to send and receive money directly – without cash, checks or third-party apps. Zelle® is owned and operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, which works with America's banks, credit unions and government agencies to drive prosperity, deliver bold innovation and improve how payments are made. Learn more at www.zelle.com.

1 Defined as MBA students or MBA degree holders under the age of 45.

2 Perman, C. (2025, October 9). Employee ownership can help weather the "silver tsunami." Harvard Business School. https://www.hbs.edu/bigs/silver-tsunami-employee-ownership

3 This consumer research was conducted by Accelerant Research in partnership with Early Warning Services, LLC. The quotes featured were obtained via Qualitative Interviews (N=12) in March 2026. A 10-minute online survey was conducted among 500 small businessowners (age 50+) and 250 MBA enrollees or recent graduates (age<45). Participants were compensated for their time.

SOURCE Zelle