Zelle - THE AVOIDANCE ECONOMY: WHY AMERICANS ARE GHOSTING PAYMENT REQUESTS

New Zelle® report finds Americans are increasingly avoiding difficult conversations about shared expenses, reimbursements and finances

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The group trip is booked. The concert tickets are purchased. The game-day travel plans are locked in. But when it comes time to pay friends back, many Americans are avoiding repayment conversations altogether.

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As friends and families across United States make plans for sporting events, summer concerts, festivals, or weekend getaways, new research from the Zelle Avoidance Economy Report reveals that "payment avoidance" is becoming a growing social behavior among Gen Z, damaging friendships and driving them into debt.

Report findings include that of Gen Z consumers

76% who have fronted money for a group trip say they were not fully repaid, and 55% say it created tension or negatively affected a relationship.

Nearly half (47%) say they have gone into debt to cover group expenses.

20% say they have muted group chats, ignored messages or canceled plans to avoid repayment conversations.

25% say repayment disputes have damaged a relationship long-term.

14% say they have ended a friendship or relationship over money owed.

While there is a clear problem of delaying or avoiding sharing expenses, the report also found that digital payment options are making it easier to settle up with friends and family. In fact, 80% of frequent Zelle users say Zelle helps them get paid back faster.

In this segment, Adam Klappholz, head of product for Zelle, shares the implications of the Zelle Avoidance Economy Report, the growing trend of payment avoidance among Gen Z and ways to more easily and quickly share expenses with friends and family members.

For more information, please visit: zelle.com

MORE ABOUT ADAM KLAPPHOLZ

Adam Klappholz is head of product for Zelle®, where he leads product strategy and innovation for one of the nation's most widely used payments networks. Since taking on the role in 2024, Adam has focused on expanding Zelle consumer and small-business experiences, partnering with financial institutions and cross-functional teams to deliver seamless, reliable, and intuitive money movement at scale. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Produced for: Zelle

SOURCE Zelle