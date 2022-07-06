New Zero-Staff, Low-Cost Gym Concept Iron 24 Announces First 15 Locations, Pursues Franchise Development Nationwide

Innovative Fitness + Recovery Franchise Offers 100% Digital Experience, Plans Locations in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado

HOUSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New fitness + recovery franchise Iron 24 announced today its plans to break into the fitness and health industry with a unique technology-enabled gym experience that lowers barriers to gym membership and gym ownership. Iron 24 is slated to open 15 locations across major markets in Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado, with the first opening slated for early fall in Pearland, Texas , while pursuing franchise development nationwide.

Founded by industry veterans on a mission to make fitness + recovery simpler and more affordable both for members and for gym owners, Iron 24 has created a 24/7 gym model that champions advanced technology, low costs, no sales pitches or contracts, and zero staffing (with help from contracted cleaning crews).

The new fitness + recovery franchise uses a technology-centered approach where membership, access and feedback are fully managed through the Iron 24 mobile app, making the gym easier to join and use. Soon, members will be able to book personal training through the app.

For the franchise owner, the Iron 24 model is as easy to start and run as it gets, combining technology and zero staff with greater flexibility to customize the space and keep overhead low. At the same time, the franchisee benefits from Iron 24's model, branding, technology, team and partnerships.

"We've created a better path to gym ownership and membership by applying the latest technology and decades of industry experience," said Marty Flanagan, Iron 24 brand president. "We're removing common frustrations like high costs and lack of flexibility that prevent people from reaching their goals, whether in terms of their fitness or their dreams of business ownership."

In addition to technology, Iron 24 facilities provide a classic gym experience with everything members need to work out on their terms. Amenities may include but are not limited to:

Traditional strength equipment

Recovery rooms (infrared sauna, cryotherapy, massage beds, red light therapy)

Functional space

Cardio equipment

High-intensity interval training space (HIIT)

Mobility & flexibility space

Personal training and virtual coaching

Iron 24's market research revealed that the fitness and health industry – valued at more than $14 billion and serving nearly 40 million members in the U.S. alone – is projected to grow memberships by 25% this year to reach over 50 million people. Iron 24 is positioned to own the low-cost, zero-staff category in this thriving space.

"Iron 24 is coming online at one of the most opportune times in the history of the fitness industry. Pent-up demand for in-person workout experiences is expected to reach an all-time high in the coming year," said Flanagan. "Across the nation, our locations will provide members with a fully digital gym experience that makes it easier to take your fitness to the next level."

Launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, Iron 24 is backed by a team of more than 40 individuals who collectively bring decades of success in fitness franchising, technology, operations, sales, marketing and more. FranchiCzar also recently launched a new esports concept Valhallan and has seen tremendous growth within the first few months of franchising.

With the inaugural corporate locations primed to serve as strong proof of concept for the new brand, Iron 24 is simultaneously recruiting candidates to play an essential role in driving the brand's growth via franchising.

Iron 24 is seeking qualified potential franchise owners in the U.S. The initial investment for an Iron 24 franchise is approximately $91,950 to $288,850 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees should visit iron24.com/franchising to learn more and request additional information.

More information on Iron 24 and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at iron24.com .

About Iron 24

Iron 24 puts people in control of their fitness through simplicity, technology and convenience. Based in Houston, TX, Iron 24 was created by a team of fitness, franchising and technology experts who set out to remove barriers to gym ownership and membership. The result is a 100% digital gym experience that's more affordable, easier to use and equipped with a full array of top-quality equipment, including free weights, cardio, functional and recovery areas.

For press inquiries, contact:

Marcella Winfiele, BizCom Associates

(832) 314-8565 | [email protected]

SOURCE Iron 24