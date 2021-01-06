New Zero-Waste Beauty Start Up Everist Enters Market With Game Changing Waterless Concept

"Coming from big beauty, we understand what goes into making great products," said Jayme Jenkins, Chief Brand Officer at Everist. "We also know and care about the impact that the beauty industry is having on the planet. To make eco for the masses we had to do things differently. Our approach is not to solely focus on the 'desire' to be conscious, but to have formulas that are best in class and maintain sustainability throughout their entire product lifecycle. Our haircare concentrates will change the way people look at eco beauty."

Jayme Jenkins started her career at Procter & Gamble before spending nearly a decade at L'Oréal and The Body Shop where she worked in Europe launching global beauty innovations across multiple categories. Co-Founder Jessica Stevenson began her career at General Mills before leading marketing for Revlon's professional division, and ultimately serving as General Manager for Australian clean beauty brand Nude by Nature. Having met in University and reconnecting over a similar ethos about what is missing in the market, Jenkins and Stevenson teamed up with a singular goal in mind - to create category-defining, revolutionary beauty essentials that deliver on performance while being kind to the planet.

The Everist business model is to thoughtfully create new products that are modern and sustainable in performance and design. Driving the concept for their first launch in haircare was the insight that most shampoos and conditioners are more than 70% water, rife with synthetic chemicals and packaged in single-use plastic. They could do better. From the ultra-clean formulas (safety free of preservatives, another benefit of going waterless) to the infinitely-recyclable aluminum packaging and closed-loop CapBack program, to the light shipping footprint and carbon-neutral supply chain, all elements of the business were put under the microscope in order to be free of plastic-waste and have as little impact on the environment as possible.

Priced at $24 USD / $28 CAD per tube, Everist cream-pastes are 3x concentrated, meaning now a whole bottle of shampoo or conditioner can fit in a 100ml travel-friendly aluminum tube, a first of its kind in the industry. Containing coconut-derived cleansers, aloe vera and peppermint, amla, and rosemary oils among other clean ingredients, the formulas are completely waterless and activated with the water in the shower. Unlike current waterless bar options there is no messy build up on the side of the bathtub.

After sharing the concept with an esteemed group of investors, Everist's co-founders were pleased to gain early support from a forward-thinking group of influentials including Wonderment Ventures, social impact firm Good & Well, and the female-founders of Canadian brands Knix and SMYTHE among others.

"We were fortunate early on to have people who saw the potential of our big ideas," said Jessica Stevenson, CEO of Everist. "In a world of misinformation and greenwashing, zero-waste and clean beauty requires a great amount of thoughtfulness to ensure it is done right. We are committed to discovering new ways of doing things across the entire supply chain and creating better, higher performing products as the result. We are lucky to have partners that believe in us and understand the rigor that it takes to bring this to life."

Everist believes in the power of small changes that add up to big impact and making the transition to more sustainable choices easy and better in every way. With this in mind, they kept the experience of the new haircare concentrates as close to traditional shampoo as possible - simply wet hair and hands, gently twist the key to squeeze a 1-inch strip of product onto palm (for medium length hair), rub wet hands to activate and build up lather in the hair as normal – and focused on performance that will keep customers coming back. Developed to be 'super clean', these plant-based formulas are free-from parabens, sulfates, silicones, dyes, synthetic fragrances and preservatives, as well as being proudly vegan and cruelty-free. The result is hair that is gently cleansed but not stripped, and feels light, soft and healthy. Everist has committed to 1% for the Planet and Climate Neutral certification - important affiliations and actions that further root back to its sustainability values.

Everist's assortment in haircare is slated to expand and there is a roadmap for new innovations with additional SKUs in body care and skincare expected later in 2021. Everist products will always be based on the transparent principles of being high-performance, but at the same time clean, biodegradable, vegan, cruelty-free and zero-waste.

