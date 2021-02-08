New ZetaFrame™ Cabinet from Chatsworth Products Combines Innovative Features to Deploy Infrastructure, Faster and Efficiently

Understanding the growing market demand for rapid deployment and reliable support, CPI combined its 30 years of data center infrastructure expertise into a single cabinet platform to simplify selection and ordering while providing innovative features and capabilities that will set a new benchmark in the industry.

"The introduction of ZetaFrame is the culmination of CPI's 30-year history delivering highly engineered cabinet platforms that provide broad customization capabilities in a rapid build-to-order manufacturing model, which in turn optimizes our customers' IT infrastructure deployments," says Ted Behrens, Executive Vice President of Global Engineering, Product Management & Marketing.

The new ZetaFrame Cabinet from CPI provides an unprecedented level of configurability and customization. Power, electronic access control and cable management accessories are all factory-installed, so cabinets arrive at a customer's facility ready to be populated and deployed.

Features and benefits of ZetaFrame Cabinet include:

Fast Selection and Customization – Wide range of standard configurations and complimentary consultation services allow customers to create a tailored solution that meets their exact requirements

– Wide range of standard configurations and complimentary consultation services allow customers to create a tailored solution that meets their exact requirements Future-Proof Capacity – Roll-formed, tubular and fully welded steel frame architecture supports market-leading 5,000 lb (2268 kg) static and 4,000 lb (1814 kg) dynamic loads

– Roll-formed, tubular and fully welded steel frame architecture supports market-leading 5,000 lb (2268 kg) static and 4,000 lb (1814 kg) dynamic loads Integrated Power and Airflow Management – Seamless integration with optional power and airflow management accessories under a single part number ensures quick deployment

– Seamless integration with optional power and airflow management accessories under a single part number ensures quick deployment Integrated Bonding – Doors and panels bond to the frame through hinges and contact points, eliminating the need for attaching separate grounding straps to cabinet components

– Doors and panels bond to the frame through hinges and contact points, eliminating the need for attaching separate grounding straps to cabinet components Enhanced Cable Management – ZetaFrame's simple and versatile cable management accessories can be used independently or in combination to accommodate a wide variety of applications

"In our always-on world, speed of deployment is arguably one of the most important aspects of data center operations. Whether customers are planning for a rack-and-stack or rack-and-roll application, in large cloud/enterprise or smaller edge data centers, ZetaFrame provides robust support for any equipment requirement an operation needs," says Duke Robertson, Sr. Product Manager of Cabinet Solutions.

ZetaFrame Cabinet maintains the same footprint as existing CPI cabinets, including GF-Series GlobalFrame® Gen 2 Cabinet System, F-Series TeraFrame® Gen 3 Cabinet and F-Series TeraFame® HD Cabinet, but delivers a significant increase in capacity and efficiency.

See how the ZetaFrame Cabinet provides unmatched innovation for your infrastructure application here.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

Media Contacts

Raissa Carey, Public Relations

[email protected]

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.



©2021 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, Motive, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, Secure Array, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. EuroFrame, Simply Efficient and ZetaFrame are trademarks of Chatsworth Products.

SOURCE Chatsworth Products

Related Links

chatsworth.com

